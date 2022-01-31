The Brown County Museum of History added another chapter to its story Saturday when the museum was named a Purple Heart Museum by the Military Order of the Purple Heart .

Local officials and military veterans including Medal of Honor winner Bob O'Malley were among the guests as Tracey L. Brown Greene, senior vice commander of the Texas Department of the Military Order of the Purple Heart, conferred the honor. Greene read a proclamation acknowledging the museum's dedication to exhibits that support veterans and promote patriotism and presented a plaque.

The museum is the first public museum in the Texas to receive a Purple Heart award from the Military Order of the Purple Heart, Greene said earlier.

Former Army Capt. Paul Wade, a Purple Heart recipient who was wounded while serving as a helicopter pilot in Vietnam, nominated the museum for the honor.

"One thing about this museum over any other museum is, we have a Purple Heart exhibit,” Greene said.

Greene said O'Malley had just informed her he is donated his challenge coin to be displayed at the museum.

After remarks by O'Malley and Wade, museum board president Dion White said the museum is thankful for the Purple Heart designation.

"We’re one of the few civilian museums to have this, so we’re very, very proud," White said. "We’re only one of two in Texas. The fact that we have this here in Brownwood is such an honor."

White said the Purple Heart designation is an opportunity "to honor these very brave folks who stood up and defended our right to even be here today.”

White said everyone present was “part of the history that’s happening in Brown County. This is going to be here for years and years. Many of us may not be here but the memory will continue to live on and the acknowledgement of the sacrifices that were made."

Museum coordinator Kyndall Howard said the museum has sought to "preserve, collect and share with the public all of the different things that make history wonderful.”