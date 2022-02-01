Cold front expected to bring freezing rain, sleet, snow

Brown County is bracing for a cold front Wednesday that is expected to bring freezing rain and sleet Wednesday night and possible accumulations of snow and ice Thursday and temperatures as low as 10 degrees Friday night.

"Temperatures will turn much colder beginning on Wednesday," National Weather Service meteorologist Matt Groh of San Angelo said.

Wednesday will start off with the temperature in the low 40s but will fall into the 30s during the day, with a cold rain developing Wednesday night and the temperature dropping below freezing.

"We're expecting the rain to transition to freezing rain during the night and then it looks like late at night, sleet mixing in, freezing rain and sleet combination," Groh said. "Daybreak Thursday, we should start to see precipitation becoming more sleet and snow. It looks like we'll see some snow maybe mixed with sleet during the morning on Thursday in Brownwood."

Groh said there will be a potential for .1 inch of ice accumulation and 1 to 3 inches of snow accumulation.

Precipitation is expected to end by Thursday afternoon. With the temperature falling into the upper teens, a brisk north wind is expected to push the wind chill to single digits, Groh said.

"We're going to have very cold temperatures continuing in the area Thursday night and Friday and into Saturday morning," Groh said. "It looks like temperatures are going to be close to 10 degrees by early Friday morning and we're going to have wind child values likely dropping below zero early Friday morning as well.

"The winds will finally start to come down a little bit during the day Friday but we're still going to have low wind chill values through the day."

Even after the precipitation ends, below-freezing temperatures will keep travel hazardous through Friday and into Saturday, Groh said.

Friday's high is expected to be in the upper 20s, followed by another very cold night Friday.

"We should see some clearing skies and temperatures should get down to around 10 degrees early Saturday morning," Groh said. "And then we'll finally start to moderate out of this, but it's going to be a slow process. We'll see a slow warming trend over the weekend, but temperatures are still going to stay well below normal."

Saturday's high is expected to be near 40, with Sunday's high in the upper 40s, Groh said.