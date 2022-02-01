Defendants sentenced in felony court

The following defendants were recently sentenced in 35th Judicial District Court, according to District Attorney Micheal Murray's office:

Michael Hobbs pleaded guilty to DWI and was sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Latasha Lewis, AKA Roberson, pleaded guilty to two forgery cases and was sentenced to seven years in prison.

Carrie Michelle Thetford pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance and was sentenced to three years in prison. Thetford, on probation for forgery, was revoked and sentenced to 22 months in state jail.

Tory Cottrell pleaded guilty to two cases of theft of a firearm and was sentenced to two years in state jail.

Jessie Walker pleaded guilty to DWI with child passenger and was sentenced to 12 months in state jail. Walker, on probation for possession of a controlled substance - drug free zone, was revoked and sentenced to 12 months in state jail.

Jeffrey Lawrence Eldred pleaded guilty to theft and was sentenced to 12 months in state jail.

Nicholas Mayon pleaded guilty to theft of firearm and was sentenced to 12 months in state jail.