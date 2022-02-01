Stars of Texas Juried Art Exhibit makes grand return

"It felt like magic."

That's how Amanda Coers, chair of the Stars of Texas Juried Art Exhibit, described the scene Friday and Saturday when artists submitted their works for judging in the Stars of Texas Juried Art Exhibit.

The exhibit received a total of 283 submissions from 113 artists throughout Texas. After the exhibits were judged Saturday, 110 were accepted from 75 artists and will be displayed in the Depot Civic and Convention Center Feb. 6-19. The exhibit will be open to the public from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays, and 1 to 4 p.m. on Sundays. There is no admission fee to view the exhibit and the art will be for sale.

Submissions not accepted will be displayed in the Salon de Refuses at the Brownwood Art Center.

Photographer Jim Blake of Santa Anna won Saturday's Photo Shootout competition with his photo "Porcelain" and was awarded the $250 prize sponsored by Scott Coers Photo & Video. Participants met at the Art Center downtown to receive their assignment, and the theme was "Unexpected." They completed a digital photograph within a four-hour period of time. Entries were then judged by Chris Ireland from Tarleton State University.

The Stars of Texas returns this year after being canceled last year because of COVID. It had been feared that the cancellation of the 2021 exhibit would be permanent. Thanks to an infusion of new volunteers and the creation of a new committee to oversee the exhibit, the Stars of Texas has returned. Coers is the event's new chair.

“It’s very rewarding," Coers said. "It’s a little intimidating because it’s such a long-standing event with some pretty clear expectations. But to be able to get in there and work on bringing the exhibit back after the COVID break is very rewarding. When the artists started bringing in their work, it felt like magic because we were so scared that we wouldn’t have anybody, and they just flooded the building.”

Coers said this year's Stars of Texas "is on par with some of the more successful years. We may not have broken any records per se, but certainly on par for the more robust years, which is a surprise.”

The following awards will be presented at a VIP, invite-only reception:

· $1,000 Dorothy Mayes Best of Show - Jane Ellen Jamar

· $750 Juror Award - Big Country Ford

· $500 Watercolor Award - Hutson Creative

· $500 3D Award - Empire Iron Works

· $500 Kohler Award – Kohler

· $500 Merit Award - Charles & Kay Beth Stavley

· $500 Photography Award - Coldwell Banker, Mark Campbell & Associates

· $500 Oil Medium Award - Sally & Robert Porter

· $500 Mary & Ernest Cadenhead Memorial Pastel Award - Ross & Nesa Setzler

· $500 Digital Media Award - ASAP Creative Arts

· 5 - $100 Honorable Mention Awards - Calvin & Suzanne Fryar

An equally important element of the exhibit is the art demonstrations open to the public throughout the two-week event. Many local schools visit the exhibit to experience a high level of art, vital for their education. This year TexasBank and the Beadle Family Foundation have sponsored the art demonstrations in order to continue offering the significant art experience for local students. Art demonstrations will be scheduled from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays, during the two weeks of the exhibit and are open to the public with no charge to attend.

The schedule for demonstrations is:

Wednesday, Feb. 9

Paula Vaughn Pastels

Susan Stapp Charcoal

June Musick Pen and ink with watercolor application

Thursday, Feb. 10

Krista Womack Pyrography

Tony Brown Acrylic painting

Christine Brisley Acrylic palette knife painting

Friday, Feb. 11

Linda Barnes Canvas art piece

Caitlin Bergren Watercolor and mixed media

June Musick Gouache painting

Wednesday, Feb. 16

Christine Brisley Acrylic pallete knife painting

Stephanie Cox Efficient still life painting technique

Kandice Harris Acrylic on canvas

Thursday, Feb. 17

Molly Gore Stained glass

RJ Barnett Linoleum block printing

Joseph Stanley Fluid art

Friday Feb. 18

Tiffiny McDowell Mixed media collage

Abi Brown Stylized portraiture in various media

June Musick Gelli plate cards using acrylic