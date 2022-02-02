Grand jury's January session returns 37 indictments

Steve Nash
Brownwood Bulletin
Brown County Courthouse

The January session of the Brown County Grand Jury returned 37 true bill indictments against 29 individual, District Attorney Micheal Murray's office said.

According to Murray's office, those indicted were:

Brandon Allen Phillips, evading arrest

Serjio Efraim Castillo Jr., possession of a controlled substance

Shanda Lean Foster, possession of a controlled substance drug free zone

Leanna Griffin AKA Leanna Griffin-Monroe, possession of a controlled substance drug free zone

Tanner Shane McDaniel, aggravated assault with deadly weapon (two indictments)

Jennifer Ranee Ramsey, possession of a controlled substance

Dustin Lyn Fulton, felon in possession of firearm, theft of firearm, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver drug free zone

Hunter Ryan Lunceford, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver drug free zone

Nickolas Tyler Paul, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver (two indictments)

Arthur Lopez, possession of a controlled substance drug free zone

Stephen James Hand, possession of a controlled substance

Ramon A. Ramos Jr., possession of a controlled substance

Nickolaus Craig Spruill, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver (two indictments)

Kayla Penelope Lane, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver

Levi Caleb Mayes, DWI with child passenger

William Dewayne Covington, failure to register as sex offender

James Paul Payne, possession of a controlled substance

Sammy James Peel, assault family violence

Reyes Moreno, aggravated sexual assault of a child 

Cecilia Shi'anne Smith, assault of a public servant, harassment of a public servant