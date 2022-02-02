Grand jury's January session returns 37 indictments
The January session of the Brown County Grand Jury returned 37 true bill indictments against 29 individual, District Attorney Micheal Murray's office said.
According to Murray's office, those indicted were:
Brandon Allen Phillips, evading arrest
Serjio Efraim Castillo Jr., possession of a controlled substance
Shanda Lean Foster, possession of a controlled substance drug free zone
Leanna Griffin AKA Leanna Griffin-Monroe, possession of a controlled substance drug free zone
Tanner Shane McDaniel, aggravated assault with deadly weapon (two indictments)
Jennifer Ranee Ramsey, possession of a controlled substance
Dustin Lyn Fulton, felon in possession of firearm, theft of firearm, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver drug free zone
Hunter Ryan Lunceford, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver drug free zone
Nickolas Tyler Paul, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver (two indictments)
Arthur Lopez, possession of a controlled substance drug free zone
Stephen James Hand, possession of a controlled substance
Ramon A. Ramos Jr., possession of a controlled substance
Nickolaus Craig Spruill, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver (two indictments)
Kayla Penelope Lane, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver
Levi Caleb Mayes, DWI with child passenger
William Dewayne Covington, failure to register as sex offender
James Paul Payne, possession of a controlled substance
Sammy James Peel, assault family violence
Reyes Moreno, aggravated sexual assault of a child
Cecilia Shi'anne Smith, assault of a public servant, harassment of a public servant