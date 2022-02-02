VFW fish fry to benefit Cherry Pie Auction

Special to the Bulletin

VFW Post 3278, and Auxiliary will have a fish fry fundraiser to benefit the Cherry Pie Auction on Friday, Feb. 11.

The fundraiser was originally scheduled for Feb. 4 but was rescheduled for Feb. 11 due to weather and supply related issues.

Delivery/pickup will be between 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the VFW Post 3278, 2300 Stephen F. Austin. There will be no walk-in dining.

Meals are $10 a plate and will consist of fried fish, coleslaw, beans, hush puppies, red sauce and tartar sauce.

Advance orders can be made by calling the VFW at 325-646-8113

Delivery will be available in the Brownwood and Early areas beginning at 10:30 am. Pick up starts at 10:30 a.m.hrs.

Proceeds from this fund raiser will help support our area youth sports activities.