VFW fish fry to benefit Cherry Pie Auction
Special to the Bulletin
VFW Post 3278, and Auxiliary will have a fish fry fundraiser to benefit the Cherry Pie Auction on Friday, Feb. 11.
The fundraiser was originally scheduled for Feb. 4 but was rescheduled for Feb. 11 due to weather and supply related issues.
Delivery/pickup will be between 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the VFW Post 3278, 2300 Stephen F. Austin. There will be no walk-in dining.
Meals are $10 a plate and will consist of fried fish, coleslaw, beans, hush puppies, red sauce and tartar sauce.
Advance orders can be made by calling the VFW at 325-646-8113
Delivery will be available in the Brownwood and Early areas beginning at 10:30 am. Pick up starts at 10:30 a.m.hrs.
Proceeds from this fund raiser will help support our area youth sports activities.