Winter weather precautions and information for the City of Brownwood

Freezing temperatures are expected in the Brownwood area beginning Wednesday, February 2. The National Weather Service has placed Brown County and the surrounding area under a Winter Storm Warning from noon Wednesday through 6 p.m. Thursday. A Winter Storm Warning means significant amounts of snow, sleet and ice are expected or occurring.

It is important to prepare ahead of time if possible. Now is an opportune time to register your cell phone number and/or email address to receive emergency alerts from the City of Brownwood by text, phone and/or email. The CivicReady Alerts is available to City of Brownwood residents. Register at: https://bit.ly/BTXalerts

Oncor is the electricity provider in the City of Brownwood. Report power outages through Oncor’s Storm Center website (https://bit.ly/BTXoutage), by calling 888-313-4747 or texting OUT to 66267 if you have registered for My Oncor Alerts. To register for My Oncor Alerts, text REG to 66267.

Here is some additional information:

Winterizing pipes

• To keep pipes from freezing on an outside wall let hot and cold water trickle or drip at night from a faucet.

• Open cabinet doors to allow more heat to warm un-insulated pipes under a sink or near an outer wall.

• If you plan to be away, try to arrange to have someone check your house daily during extremely low temperatures, or drain and shut off the water system.

• If pipes freeze, make sure you and your family know how to shut off the water in case pipes burst.

• Never try to thaw a pipe with an open flame or torch, try using a hair dryer instead.

Heating residences

Take special care how you heat your home during freezing temperatures. It’s best to install a carbon monoxide detector in several areas of your home. If electrical service is interrupted, you can keep warm by closing off rooms you do not need to access, and dressing in layers of lightweight clothing.

• Never run a generator indoors.

• If using a kerosene heater, follow the manufacturer’s instructions and be sure to open a window slightly to allow for adequate ventilation.

• If using a wood-burning stove or fireplace, always keep a screen around an open flame. Never use gasoline to start your fireplace.

• Do not close the fireplace damper when ashes are still hot.

• Never burn charcoal indoors.

Care for pets and livestock

• Bring pets inside.

• If using salt on slick areas, avoid allowing the animal’s paws to be in contact with the salt.

Travel precautions

TxDOT advises drivers to use caution when driving over bridges and overpasses, and remember a vehicle needs more distance to stop on a slick roadway. Do not apply the brakes suddenly, do not use cruise control, and drive with care when road conditions are affected by cold weather. You can monitor road conditions by visiting drivetexas.org.

Emergency shelter options

Overnight sheltering and a warming center will be available at the Brown County Home Solutions, located at 1101 Avenue D in Brownwood. COVID testing will be required upon entry. If capacity is filled, or if there is a large-scale power outage, the City of Brownwood will open another warming shelter.

More winter weather preparedness tips and local information can be found online at https://bit.ly/BTXwinterweather