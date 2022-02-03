Brownwood non-emergency facilities will be closed Friday

Special to the Bulletin

City of Brownwood non-emergency facilities will close at 4 p.m., and remain closed Friday, February 4.

Emergency services remain unaffected by the closure

Due to deteriorating weather conditions and for the safety of our employees, Brownwood City Hall and all non-emergency city facilities will close at 4 pm on Thursday, February 3rd and remain closed Friday, February 4, 2022. Street and Utility Departments are operating on an on-call basis. Emergencies may be reported to 325-646-6000 as this line is answered 24/7.

Friday’s residential sanitation routes will not be collected. Commercial sanitation routes for restaurants and nursing home facilities will be collected on Saturday, February 5. The Brownwood Regional Landfill will be open on Saturday, February 5.

Overnight sheltering and a warming center will be available at the Brown County Home Solutions, located at 1101 Avenue D in Brownwood. COVID testing will be required upon entry. If capacity is filled, or if there is a large-scale power outage, the City will open another warming shelter. If you are unable to stay warm, and need assistance with shelter please call, Fire Chief Eric Hicks at (325)800-9794 if you live inside the Brownwood city limits.

If you would like to receive emergency weather alerts from the City of Brownwood, you can easily register with the CivicReady Alert System at: https://bit.ly/BTXalerts

City of Brownwood water, sewer, and street emergencies may be reported to 325-646-6000 as this line is answered 24/7.

Oncor is the electricity provider in the City of Brownwood. Report power outages through Oncor’s Storm Center website (https://bit.ly/BTXoutage), by calling 888-313-4747 or texting OUT to 66267 if you have registered for My Oncor Alerts. To register for My Oncor Alerts, text REG to 66267.

You can monitor road conditions by visiting drivetexas.org or calling 1-800-452-9292.

More winter weather preparedness tips, emergency contacts, ongoing updates, closures and resources can be found online at https://bit.ly/BTXwinterweather