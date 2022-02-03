City of Brownwood non-emergency facilities to open at 11 a.m.

Special to the Bulletin

Due to road conditions, Brownwood City Hall and all other non-emergency city facilities will have a delayed opening at 11 a.m. today, February 3, 2022. Street and Utility Departments are operating on an on-call basis. Sanitation routes are expected to run as usual.

The Senior Citizens Center is closed today. Home delivery for Thursday and Friday meals was completed on Wednesday, February 2nd.

If you would like to receive emergency alerts from the City of Brownwood, you can easily register with the CivicReady Alert System at: https://bit.ly/BTXalerts

City of Brownwood water and sewer emergencies may be reported to 325-646-6000 as this line is answered 24/7.

Oncor is the electricity provider in the City of Brownwood. Report power outages through Oncor’s Storm Center website (https://bit.ly/BTXoutage), by calling 888-313-4747 or texting OUT to 66267 if you have registered for My Oncor Alerts. To register for My Oncor Alerts, text REG to 66267.

You can monitor road conditions by visiting drivetexas.org or calling 1-800-452-9292.

More winter weather preparedness tips, emergency contacts, ongoing updates, and resources can be found online at https://bit.ly/BTXwinterweather