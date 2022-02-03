Lilly: Courthouse to remain closed Friday

Brownwood Bulletin

Brown County Judge Paul Lilly announced the courthouse will remain closed Friday. Lilly said via email:

In situations like this I must balance the safety concerns of our staff and their travels and the expected number of people actually venturing out to due business at the courthouse in conditions like this.

While TXDOT has done an excellent job of coating and clearing the main roadways, reports from all around the County state that the county roads along with smaller city streets are still iced over. Temperatures are not expected to rise above freezing until Saturday.

Based on the information that I have at this time, I feel it is best to leave the courthouse closed Friday, February 4. The safety of our staff and the public is paramount.

We will reopen for normal business at 8am on Monday February 7th.