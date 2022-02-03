Winter storm brings snow, ice to Brown County, closes schools

The winter storm that moved into the area brought snow and sleet Wednesday night and into Thursday morning, leaving a light accumulation of snowfall, with very cold temperatures that will rise gradually through the weekend.

Brown County Judge Paul Lilly said the courthouse was closed Thursday, and no decision had been made about Friday. The Brownwood City Hall opened late Thursday.

National Weather Service meteorologist Chris Daniels of San Angelo did not have the snowfall accumulation for Brown County early Thursday afternoon. "We’re in the process of gathering that data now," Daniels said.

Additional flurries were possible later Thursday, but no additional accumulation was expected and the National Weather Service canceled its winter storm advisory, Daniels said.

“The actual precipitation’s over so we went ahead and canceled that," he said.

A low of 11 degrees was expected Thursday night, with a wind chill factor of -5 at sunrise Friday, Daniels said.

“We should see a lot more sunshine Friday," Daniels said. Friday's high temperature will be just below or right at freezing, followed by another cold night, with a low Friday of about 8.

“So, very cold again to start the day Saturday," Daniels said.

Saturday's high should reach 41, with a high Sunday of 45. "So continued cold through the weekend, but at least temperatures will climb each day just a little bit," Daniels said.

Wednesday night, Brown County Home Solutions said the shelter was ready for the cold thanks to the donations of a generator, cots, blankets, and food. The shelter had prepped "an overflow warming station and safe place to eat something, have a shower, maybe join in to watch a movie and to be warm," the shelter posted on its Facebook page.

Brownwood Assistant Police Chief James Fuller said via text message early Thursday afternoon that there were no reports of accidents in the storm. "I've been driving around and all of the roads are iced over," Fuller texted. "The roads are in really bad shape and I would not recommend anyone drive unless they had to."