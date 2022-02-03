Zephyr's Hayden Schroeder wins grand champion wether lamb

Special to the Bulletin

Hayden Schroeder , a 4-H member from Zephyr captured Grand Champion Wether Lamb at the 2022 Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo on January 24.

The 2022 Show is hosting junior exhibitors from across Texas competing for awards and more than $27,900 in Junior Wether Lamb premiums.

With 4-H and FFA members from 239 of Texas’ 254 counties competing in livestock shows, judging contests and other competitions, the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo takes pride in providing learning opportunities in agriculture and livestock production.

Their experiences not only enlighten them on the importance of stewardship and helping feed the world, they help provide the means to attend college and enter exciting career paths.

“Of everything we do, opening the minds of these amazing youth to the important role livestock production serves for the benefit of society is probably at the top of the list,” said Stock Show President and General Manager Bradford S. Barnes. “With each passing Stock Show, I’m more convinced that the future is in good hands, especially when it comes to instilling character in our youth and the role they’ll serve in securing our nation’s food supply.”