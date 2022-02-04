'I can't believe they're letting me do this'

May, 1983. Dover Air Force Base, Delaware.

“Thunderbirds, run ‘em up."

The radioed command came from the lead pilot of three F-16 jets as they prepared to take off from a Dover runway. The planes were assigned to the Thunderbirds, the Air Force's elite aerial demonstration team.

In one of the F-16s -- a two-seat "B" model -- a 29-year-old Air Force captain named John Robinson was strapped into jet's rear cockpit.

The pilots of the three F-16s pushed their jets' throttles to 85 percent power.

"Thunderbirds, release brakes ... burners now," the lead pilot and Thunderbird commander, Lt. Col. James Latham, radioed.

Afterburners roaring, F-16s accelerated on the runway and climbed into the sky.

Robinson -- who now lives in Brownwood -- was a pilot who normally flew the F-4 Phantom. He'd never flown an F-16.

He was about to.

From the front seat of the "B" model, Maj. Larry Stellmon turned control of the jet over to Robinson, who maneuvered the powerful, agile machine through a series of close-formation aerobatics.

Robinson had applied to become a Thunderbird pilot, and his flying skills were being evaluated.

When the F-16s landed, his flight suit was soaked with sweat.

The 'miracle' of flight

Robinson made the team and flew as a Thunderbird from 1985-'86. After his Air Force years ended, he went on to fly for Delta Airlines for 30 years before retiring in 2018.

Now 68, Robinson has lived in Brownwood with his wife, Patti, since 2018.

Seated at a table in Brownwood's Common Grounds Coffeehouse one recent morning, Robinson, a Goliad native, easily recalled details from his flying career, beginning with getting his getting his private pilot’s license in a two-seat Cessna 150 and ending with his final flight in a Delta Airlines Airbus A330.

Robinson hasn’t lost his awe of what he described as the “miracle” of flight. In typical fighter pilot fashion, Robinson “flew” as he moved both hands in the air like fighter jets and described the various maneuvers.

“My whole career has been ‘I can’t believe they’re letting me do this,’” Robinson said.

He described making a night flight as an Air Force pilot in an F-4 Phantom from Spain, across France, to Germany — call sign, Foxy One-One. He recalled thinking, “I can’t believe that I’m actually doing this.

“Later on — way later on — you’re (an airline) captain and you’re flying a $50 million airliner, 300 people across the ocean and you land, and you think ‘I can’t believe I just did that.’ And you’ve got a whole crew with you. It’s not death defying. But when you’re in the pointy end of the pencil out here, making the decisions ... it’s like 'I can’t believe they trust me to do this.'”

Just the facts

Robinson was recently appointed to the Brownwood Regional Airport board, and a brief bio presented to the city council highlighted his accomplishments including:

• Graduated from Goliad High School in 1971.

• Graduated from Texas A&M University with a marketing degree and as a Distinguished AF ROTC Graduate.

• Married Mary Patriece “Patti” Wendel in 1973. They have two grown daughters and four grandchildren.

• Top graduate from F-4 training; top graduate and Top Gun from F4 Fighter Weapons School.

• Named Tactical Air Command Instructor Pilot of the Year in 1983.

• Top Graduate from F-16 training in 1984.

• Selected and flew No. 2 Left Wing Position on the USAF Thunderbirds 1985 to 1986.

• Hired by Delta Air Lines in 1988 where he was a Line Check Pilot on MD88 and B-757/767 aircraft; Chief Pilot in Atlanta 2008 – 2011; Instructor Pilot and FAA Aircraft Program Designee on Airbus A-320 and A-330; retired in 2018.

• Moved to Brownwood in 2018, where he is active at Brownwood Community Church, volunteers at Good Samaritan Ministries and enjoys golfing, boating and traveling.

Earning his wings

Growing up in Goliad, Robinson "was like any kid," he said. "I wanted to be a race car driver, I wanted to be a policeman, I wanted to be a doctor, I wanted to be a mechanic …” Goliad is close to the coast, and he also considered marine biology.

Robinson also had an interest in aviation, and he received an ROTC scholarship to Texas A&M as a pilot candidate. The Air Force paid for the majority of his flight instruction in the two-seat Cessna 150. Robinson earned a private pilot's license and realized he had an aptitude for flying.

He was commissioned in the Air Force as a second lieutenant in 1975, and began pilot training at Williams Air Force Base, Arizona in 1976. From the small, 100-horsepower Cessna 150 in which he learned to fly, Robinson moved to the Air Force's T-37 jet trainer.

“It was a great transition because it’s a fat, straight wing airplane,” Robinson said. “It’s got fat wings … it was probably easier than landing in a 150.”

The transition to the T-38, a supersonic trainer, was more difficult. “The jump from (the T-37) to the T-38 was a bigger jump than from the Cessna 150 to the T-37 because you have a swept wing airplane that’s really fast. Everything happens fast,” Robinson said.

'As fast as it will go'

Robinson went to George Air Force Base, California to transition to the large, powerful F-4 Phantom. He recalls his first flight. “They call it the Dollar Ride, where you get to out and wring out the airplane – do a maximum performance takeoff, you get as high as it will go, you go as fast as it will go,” Robinson said.

“It was a Mach 2 airplane. We actually got to Mach 2."

The Phantom has “got a lot of punch to it," Robinson said. "Thrust to weight was way better than the T-38. The responsiveness was awesome. It’s a great airplane.”

Thunderbirds calling

At George Air Force Base in 1983, Robinson was instructing German pilots in the F-4. Preparation was under way for a graduation ceremony students who’d completed training in the Phantom.

“My buddy is Thunderbird lead,” one of Robinson's squadron mates, Maj. Rick Bates, told Robinson. “Let’s have him as guest speaker.”

Bates' friend, Lt. Col. James Latham, was commander of the Thunderbirds. The team was in its off-season and preparing to go on the road. Latham agreed to speak at the graduation.

Latham and Bates had been shot down together in an F-4 over North Vietnam in 1972. Both men ejected and were held as POWs before being released by the North Vietnamese.

At the George A.F.B. graduation ceremony, Bates introduced Robinson to the Thunderbird leader.

“Colonel Latham, how does a guy get to be a Thunderbird?” Robinson asked.

“Are you interested?” Latham asked.

Latham briefed Robinson on the process and told him, “I’ll look for your application.”

Robinson put together an application packet, and the Air Force sent Robinson to Dover, Delaware to try out for the Thunderbirds.

'Thunderbirds, run 'em up'

At Dover A.F.B., Robinson entered the semi-final phase of the tryout process.

“I met the Thunderbirds there, and it was a very formal interview,” Robinson recalled. As he prepared for his first ride in the back seat of an F-16, Latham gave a detailed briefing of the maneuvers the pilots would perform and what he wanted to see in Robinson's airmanship.

“So, you’re really focused in on how to do that, but you’ve never really touched the airplane,” Robinson said. “We went out onto the runway as a three-ship. We lined up on the right wing in a two-seat airplane. I was in the back.”

In the front seat, Maj. Larry Stellmon prepared for the takeoff. In the lead Thunderbird, Latham, the team commander, called out a cadence on the radio.

Thunderbirds, run ‘em up…

“And you run it up to 85 percent,” Robinson said.

Thunderbirds, release brakes. Ready, now.

“In that business, ‘ready’ is the preparatory command, ‘now’ is the command of execution,” Robinson explained.

Burners, ready, now.

“At ‘release brakes’ you go to ‘mil’ power and ‘burners now’ you go to mid-range afterburner,” Robinson said. “I’d been flying ‘clean’ F-4s, and a clean F-4 is a pretty hot airplane. The acceleration of the F-16 was phenomenal. I lost all focus on Thunderbirds, what was going on. I was in just in sheer awe of the machine.

“We’d gone 1,200 feet down the runway, and just rotate the nose to 60 degrees nose high, and the airplane continues to accelerate …

Four, go to the slot.

In the front seat, Stellmon slid the F-16 under the tailpipe of Latham’s jet. Robinson could see the shock wave of the lead Thunderbird's afterburner, which roared just three feet above Robinson’s canopy. He could feel the vibration.

'The machine was phenomenal'

“I knew I was flying with the Thunderbirds,” Robinson said. “That was awesome. But the machine was phenomenal.”

In the back seat, Robinson took control of the jet. He had a little trouble getting used to the F-16’s throttle response, which was different from the F-4. He got it figured out. “The next thing you know, we’re doing formation aerobatics,” Robinson recalled.

Later, Robinson was sent to Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada for the finals, which included an interview and “almost an astronaut’s physical,” Robinson said.

He learned he was going to be flying as “the new left wing” with the Thunderbirds.

'An amazing story of God's grace'

Robinson’s entry into the Thunderbirds was delayed when he was seriously injured by a drunk driver near Las Vegas in September 1983.

“It was an amazing story of God’s grace,” Robinson said. “By all rights I should have been dead. It was an amazing recovery and I truly believe God had just intervened in a might way. You can take that both ways: Well, If God really intervened, why did it happen? It’s not for me to know.”

Robinson was back on flying status by January 1984, and performed with the Thunderbirds from 1985-’86.

On to the airlines

After his Thunderbirds tour, Robinson was assigned to the Tactical Air Command staff. He left the air force in 1988 at the rank of major and was hired by Delta Airlines.

He flew as first officer on a variety of Boeing airliners, then flew as a captain on an MD-88 and several Airbus models.

Compared with flying a military fighter jet, there are “a lot of similarities” to flying an airliner, Robinson said.

“My stick and rudder skills, when I retired as (an airline) captain, I like to think, were just as sharp as they were when I was (an Air Force) lieutenant,” Robinson said. “Stick and rudder skills are not where it’s at. Where it’s at is, can you direct the orchestra? Because that’s what you’re doing.”

Brownwood calling

In 2018, Robinson at age 65, Robinson made the final flight of his career, flying an Airbus A330 across the Atlantic to Dublin, Ireland, and back to the United States a day later.

Looking for a place to retire, John and Patti Robinson visited Boerne and Brownwood, where Patti’s brothers lived, and chose Brownwood.

Robinson no longer flies, but he does have a boat, and he and Patti love to travel.

Robinson said he misses “slipping the surly bonds of earth” – a reference to the poem “High Flight” – although he doesn’t miss the “examination” part of flying.

“I’ve never soared,” Robinson said, adding that he might look into becoming a glider pilot.

Flying “never, ever got old,” Robinson said. “Even sitting in 16D in an airliner, I want that window (shade) open. I want to watch the vortices come off the wings …

“My lens is, very theologically, ‘God created everything and he created the brains to realize there are principles he’s created to allow this miracle of flight to happen.’ I never take it for granted.”