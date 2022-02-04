TGIF: Another year of Lyric shows hits the ground running

Brownwood Bulletin

Last February, few would have guessed that Brownwood’s Lyric Theatre was about to experience its most glorious year since the grand reopening in December 2014. The Lyric’s 2021 season began with almost as many questions as 2020 had presented.

The impact of the pandemic became apparent in March 2020, just as the season’s opening show, “Nunsense Jamboree,” finished its run.

Months later, with the consequences of this virus still lingering, Lyric players offered their first-ever online video, George Bernard Shaw’s hilarious short play “Augustus Does His Bit.” “Augustus” gave a small ensemble of actors the opportunity to perform while Lyric audiences had something to enjoy as they sat safely at home.

After the theater remained dark over the summer, the stage bounced back to life with a show that was rescheduled from April to November 2020. “Get Smart” became a “COVID edition” with performers wearing face shields as part of their costumes. Audiences were limited in size by social distancing, which meant two empty seats between parties, cutting the capacity of the theater almost in half.

A combination of factors — safety precautions, the promise of vaccines, and the shear fatigue of being cooped up — allowed restrictions to ease, and 2020 ended optimistically with the popular holiday show, “The Christmas Story.”

Last spring, “Clue” turned out to be the exact combination of murder mystery and comedy that the community needed as the world believed the worst of the pandemic had passed. This dose of Neil Simon’s “Rumors” left the audiences laughing.

Then came summer 2021 and the spectacular musical “Mamma Mia,” featuring the hits of Abba. The community responded with record attendance.

Just days later, however, all but one performance of two summer children’s theater productions were cancelled amid an uptick in virus cases. All those shows had loomed as probable sell-outs.

But audiences returned in force later in the year and were treated to an autumn performance of “You Can’t Take It with You,” a classic farce with a message that remains pertinent decades after it was written. As 2021 ended, the theater hosted its Christmas season hit “Elf, the Musical.”

The struggles of the past two years were mostly swept away.

COVID has not been whipped yet, because variants continue to emerge, but a new normal is settling in.

OK, define “normal.”

If you happened to find yourself on Center Avenue last Saturday night, you might have wondered, what kind of normal is this?

Seen on the sidewalk in front of the Lyric was a red carpet. Scores of beautiful people — many of them dressed in formal attire, including one in full Scottish regalia — were arriving as a paparazzo’s camera was documenting it all.

The board of directors of the Lyric Theatre hosted its “formal” awards night for everyone who had been involved in the productions of the past 24 months. This was envisioned as an annual affair when the first event was held in 2020, but in January 2021 the pandemic rendered such a celebration ill-advised, and the second such party was postponed. So, this year, it was time to catch up.

The awards night featured a time for performers from each show to reconnect, and for those in all of the shows to mingle. While it was styled as a time to present awards, the prizes felt secondary to the camaraderie. Votes by the players were tallied, and performers became the audience as scenes and videos from the 2020 and 2021 productions were shown.

Lyric Awards were handed out for each show, and special recognition was also presented in special categories like dancing, duets, and solos. The awards ended with presentations of The Bettie Award to the late Dr. Dale Wheelis, and of the Major General Buster Humfeld Award to Billie Harvey.

After looking back on a challenging two years, the players were given a preview of what’s ahead. The 2022 season kicks off one week from tonight with “Three Musketeers.” The rest of the season will showcase “Leading Ladies,” “Footloose,” “Chicago,” “Noises Off,” and “I’ll Be Home for Christmas.” More details can be found on the theater’s website, www.brownwoodlyrictheatre.com.

While you’re online, you might consider supporting the hard work of these talented and dedicated performers by becoming a Lyric Patron. Ticket prices cover only a portion of the costs of operating the theater and bringing shows to stage. It takes generous contributions from sponsors, program advertisers, and other donors to make ends meet.

Total disclosure here. I’m a member of the Lyric board, so this is important to me personally. My hope is that it’s important to you too.

Gene Deason is editor emeritus of the Brownwood Bulletin. His column “TGIF” appears on Fridays. He may be contacted at tgifcolumn@yahoo.com.