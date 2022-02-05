Appearance in children's book was a 'Destination' for show rabbit

EARLY — A Netherland Dwarf show rabbit named Destination is becoming a bit of a celebrity.

The bunny – who belongs to Melissa Burney of Early – has been featured in a children’s book, been interviewed by the media (sort of) and has won numerous awards in his four years of life. Destination is a registered grand champion with American Rabbit Breeders Association.

Destination, who was born in Georgia, originally belonged to Burney’s daughter, Paisley. Paisley showed Destination at the Brown County Fair and turned the rabbit over to her mother after leaving for college.

Melissa Burney serves as the superintendent for junior crafts at the Brown County Youth Fair and helps with the rabbit show.

“He’s a real good rabbit,” Burney said by phone Friday – which was Destination’s fourth birthday. “I play with him. He comes out, watches TV, hangs out. Some days he wants to stay in his cage. He has toys in his cage so he plays with the toys.”

Destination likes to watch what the cats or what Burney’s husband, Shawn, are doing, Burney said.

“He’s very interested in his surroundings,” she said. “He’s pretty gentle. The days that he doesn’t want to be out of his cage, he’ll squeak and let you know.”

Destination began his life in the Hare House, a rabbitry owned by the mother-daughter duo of Sandy and Kayla Campbell in Locust Grove, Georgia. Burney learned Destination was available for sale through a Facebook post, purchased the bunny and had him transported to Texas via a rabbit transport company.

Burney explained how Destination ended up appearing in a children’s book.

Last fall, Burney learned in another Facebook post that author Beverley Reichman was writing her first children’s book, called “Cindi’s Chocolate Valentine.”

Reichman invited people who were interested in having their pets shown in the book to send in photos. “And so that’s what I did,” Burney said.

“Every month, I do, or try to do, little pictures with my rabbits, just seasonal things, especially for major holidays and Destination's the one that will dress up and act cool. I sent in a picture of him."

She learned Destination had been one of the pets selected to appear in illustration form in “Cindi’s Chocolate Valentine.”

The book is published by Book Baby, which gives an overview of the book on its website:

"Cindia the Teenie Chiweenie wants to meet her new neighbor dog, Chip, but not in front of her friends. .. dressed like a Flamingo! Cindi doesn't like this holiday called Valentine's Day!

"Cindi isn't sure about this holiday called Valentine's Day, but after her people pair dress her up like a flamingo and take her for a walk in front of her friends, and her handsome new neighbor dog, Chip, she doesn't like it at all! She and her BFF, Pitty Pat, have been watching Chip ever since he moved in next door. She wants to meet him, but not like this! Have you ever changed your mind about something? In this outrageously funny story, meet some of Cindi's fur-friends and find out if she changes her mind about Valentine's Day.”

Burney said she thinks it’s “awesome” the Destination is featured in a book. “I’m really excited for him. He’s a good rabbit,” she said.

As a show rabbit, Destination has won 21 show legs. To win a show leg, a rabbit has to beat five or more rabbits from three or more breeders, Burney explained.

“I still take him to shows and I plan on taking him to Seguin in March,” she said.

On Friday, a “happy birthday, Destination” message was conveyed to the rabbit by phone.

“He heard you,” Burney said.