Brookesmith school board to consider calling bond election Tuesday

The Brookesmith school board will consider calling a bond election when it meets in a specially called meeting at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 8.

The bond will fund improvements to school facilities if voters approve the bond.

The agenda follows:

1. Call to Order, Establish a Quorum

2. Comments from visitors

3. Action to engage bond counsel and approve a Resolution for Contingency Fee Engagement.

4. Board Ethics Training

5. Consideration and approval of an order calling a Bond Election to be held by the Brookesmith Independent School District; Making provision for the conduct of a joint election; and resolving other matters incident and related to such election.

6. Closed Session: Closed Session will be held for purposes permitted by the Texas Open Meetings Act, Texas Government Code Section 551, Subchapters D and E.

a. Discuss Personnel Matters (551.074) – Deliberate appointment, employment,

evaluation, reassignment, duties or discipline of contract employees

i. Discuss Certified Employee Contracts 551.074

ii. Discuss non-certified employment 551.074

iii. Discussing purchase, exchange, lease, or value of real property 551.072

iv. Consultation with District’s legal Counsel 551.071

7. Reconvene to open session

8. Adjourn