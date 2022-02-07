Britton issues statement on investigation into pretrial diversion program

Brownwood Bulletin

Brown County Attorney Shane Britton released the following statement to the Bulletin:

Recently questions have arisen about an investigation in 2016 into the operation of my office and the Pretrial Diversion Program that was made available to some first-time offenders. The basis of the investigation was regarding the fees paid by the offenders to the county. Our Pretrial Diversion Program was modeled after a Travis County program and was not novel or unique. We were able to get legislation passed to create this fee which made it possible for offenders to cover court costs that would otherwise have been paid for by taxpayers.

At the time of the investigation, I naively believed that after serving Brown County for 16 years the community would know what I already knew – that these were completely baseless claims and there was never any wrongdoing. After I was notified that the investigation was closed and the allegations summarily dismissed, I did not believe that a public press release was necessary. I was also advised that this was a classic slander case and that I should pursue a lawsuit against the lone law enforcement officer who made public statements. I met with attorneys and was prepared to file suit. However, I would have had to sue Brown County because this was done while he was employed, and he was speaking as a representative of the Sheriff’s Office. It bothered me that the taxpayers would be stuck with paying any settlement and not the investigator personally. For that reason, I decided against the suit. I realize now that I made a mistake by not issuing a press release at the time the investigation was closed and by not filing suit at least to clear my name in the court of public opinion.

Also, the legislature thought so highly of the Pretrial Diversion Program, including the fees paid by the offenders, that they passed a law during the very next session to allow all 254 counties to implement it as well.

This did not become an issue again until this past November after it became known that I was running for County Judge. Even though the investigation has been closed for some time now, I am concerned that my past silence on the topic could potentially discredit or tarnish the commitment and reputation I have worked 21 years to build. I hate to think that anyone in our community still harbored doubts about my ethics. So, in December, we reached out to the United States Attorney for written confirmation. I have attached the letter from Jeffrey Haag, Assistant United States Attorney which confirms that the investigation was closed. I would love to visit with anyone who has questions about this situation. They can call my office at 646-7431.

Letter from U.S. Department of Justice United States Attorney Northern District of Texas to the Hurley Guinn and Singh law firm of Lubbock:

David M. Guinn. Jr.

Hurley, Guinn. and Singh

Lubbock. Texas

Dear David:

I'm writing to confirm that this Office has concluded its investigation of Shane Britton and the Brown County Attorney's Office regarding its pretrial diversion program and closed the matter with no action being taken. Please do not hesitate to contact me if you have any questions or concerns.

Sincerely,

Chad E. Meachem United States Attorney

Jeffrey Haag, Assistant United States Attorney