Juror presents $7,000 in awards at Stars Exhibit

The Awards Ceremony for the 2022 Stars of Texas Juried Art Exhibit was held on Saturday, February 5, at the Depot Civic Center in Brownwood.

This year’s juror for the exhibit was Dr. Amanda Allison, an Associate Professor of Art Education at Texas Christian University in Fort Worth. Allison presented several awards for the art selected to be showcased in the exhibit. Over 200 attendees were present during the reception and award ceremony.

The Stars of Texas Juried Art Exhibit is now open to the public February 6-19 at the Depot Civic Center with the following schedule: from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays, and 1 to 4 p.m. on Sundays. There is no admission fee to view the exhibit and the art is for sale. Art demonstrations will be scheduled from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays, during the two weeks of the exhibit and are open to the public with no charge to attend.

Allison began the awards presentation with an introduction explaining her viewpoints towards art and art education.

“For over 25 years, I have experienced satisfaction, challenge, and personal change as a result of contributing to the artistic development of thousands of people. The arts help me to think and 'talk' about the world. The arts help me to experience the world in a way that nothing else can,” Allison said.

Allison went on to say this year’s exhibit made her appreciate people and the world in which we live.

The five $100 Honorable Mention awards, sponsored by Calvin and Suzanne Fryar, were presented first:

1. Steve Lara of Coleman “Loading Zone” 3D composition

2. Charles Wilson of Copperas Cove “Grace” photography

3. Sheri Wilson of Copperas Cove “Face Scapes” acrylic, pencil, and resin composition

4. L. Katherine Roberts of San Angelo “La Selva Subterránea” assemblage

5. Martin Belli of Bangs “Party Line” photography

Next, the newest award for the exhibit, the $500 Digital Media Award, sponsored by ASAP Creative Arts was presented to Peggy Shepherd of Abilene, for her digital archive print titled “Quivering Heat”.

The $500 Photography Award, sponsored by Coldwell Banker, Mark Campbell & Associates, was presented to Rhonda Ivy of Waco, for her photography piece titled “Baldie”.

The $500 Mary & Ernest Cadenhead Memorial Pastel Award, sponsored by Ross and Nesa Setzler, was given to Julia Fletcher of Goldthwaite for her pastel painting titled “Evening Comes to Palo Duro Canyon”.

The $500 Oil Medium Award, sponsored by Sally and Robert Porter, was presented to Patty Rae Wellborn of Abilene, for her oil painting titled “Dream House”.

The $500 Watercolor Award, sponsored by Hutson Creative, was given to Kathie Walker-Millar of Abilene, for her “New Moon” watercolor painting.

The $500 Merit Award, sponsored by Charles and Kay Beth Stavley, was presented to Sheri Wilson of Copperas Cove, for her color pencil composition featuring work gloves titled “Attachments #1”.

The $500 3D Award, sponsored by Empire Iron Works, was given to Gary Cowden of Brownwood, for his “Precarious” sculpture.

The $500 Kohler Award was presented to Rhonda Ivy of Waco, for her “Rooster” graphite composition.

The $750 Juror Award, sponsored by Big Country Ford, was presented to Judy Kirksey of Brownwood, for her “Prairie Snow Squall” acrylic painting. Of the painting, Allison said, “When I arrived at the room of artwork entries, my eyes lighted upon this work first. I was absorbed by the gray values and the contrast of the black line.”

And finally, the $1,000 Dorothy Mayes Best of Show, sponsored by Jane Ellen Jamar, was presented to Walker Wellborn of Abilene, for his oil painting titled “The Passers By.” Of the painting, Allison said, “This work of art communicates wonder, excitement and certainty. The way that the Walker Wellborn carefully planned his composition, sweeping the viewer from figure to cranes and then back again, is lively and exciting.

"The stance of the young girl’s body, flexible, hand on head, makes me remember how important and eye-opening the fresh perspective of children is… how they look and wonder at things in a unique way. The unified, yet diverse color palette conveys a feeling of calm amidst activity. The brush strokes are confident and sweeping. It’s hard to pass by the Passers By.”

The 2022 Stars of Texas Juried Art Exhibit would not be possible without the generous support from Visit Brownwood and the City of Brownwood, TexasBank, The Beadel Family Foundation, United Supermarket, Teddy's Brewhaus, Ann Jones Real Estate, Chick-fil-a of

Brownwood, Kohler, Dr. Stephen Kelly, Wendlee Broadcasting, Citizens National Bank, Texas Clean, The Arts Council of Brownwood, Scott Coers Photo and Video, and the Women's Club of Brownwood.