Pearl Street Church of Christ donates blankets to CASA

Special to the Bulletin

Pearl Street Church of Christ of Comanche surprised CASA in the Heart of Texas employees with an unexpected gift of blankets for our kids in foster care.

While some fleece blankets were purchased new, a few blankets had many hours of love stitched into them. One of the homemade blankets was hand embroidered, and on every panel was a cute animal.

CASA appreciates all donations as the non-profit serves’ children in the Comanche, Brown and Mills County.

If you are your business or church would like to help CASA kids, please visit our website for more information www.casabrownwood.org or email our Outreach and Professional Development Coordinator, Charlotte Cooper at charlotte@casahot.org