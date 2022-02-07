TexasBank announces two local promotions

Special to the Bulletin

Greg Dodds, President of TexasBank’s West Region and Chief Lending Officer, recently announced the promotion of Tim Espinoza to President of TexasBank’s Downtown Brownwood Banking Center and Zachary Russell to Assistant Vice President - Information Technology.

In his new role as President of TexasBank’s Downtown Banking Center, Espinoza will be responsible for managing the lending and depository staff as well as ensuring that the bank continues to play a vital role in partnering with the communities of Brownwood and Early on economic and civic endeavors.

“I am proud that Tim chose to join the TexasBank team shortly after moving back to Brownwood almost 15 years ago, Dodds stated. While his intention to move back here was to be closer to his family, he has become a valued member of the TexasBank family as well! His strong work ethic and commitment to community have been a vital part of the bank’s success over the years and I look forward to watching him lead our efforts here in the years to come.”

A graduate of Texas Tech University, Espinoza joined TexasBank in 2008 and has played a vital role in the growth and development of the bank’s local loan and depository portfolio since that time. He has also become a respected leader in the community and has served on multiple civic and community boards. Most notably, he has been highly involved in the Boys and Girls Club and several youth sports organizations.

“I have been blessed to work for such a great bank over the last 13 years, Espinoza said. TexasBank not only provides great banking products and services for its customers, but it truly cares about the communities it serves and gives back in both dollars and manhours. It is rewarding to work in that type of environment with such a great team. I look forward to leading our continued efforts in Brownwood and Early toward helping individuals, businesses and communities achieve their goals.”

Espinoza and his wife of 20 years, Melissa have three children: Blaize (19), Slayde (17) and Maddox (10). They attend Austin Avenue Church of Christ.

Dodds also announced the promotion of Zachary Russell to Assistant Vice President - Information Technology.

Russell has been with TexasBank for 12 years and currently acts as the Systems Administrator. He is responsible for managing the ongoing development of the bank’s IT infrastructure including its servers, firewall, and regular system updates. He also assists the IT team with technical support at all locations.

“Zach has played a vital role in assisting our IT department to support our growth and manage the related technological risks in an ever changing and threatening cyber environment, Dodds stated. Thanks to his efforts, we have continued to protect our customers and ourselves from the myriad of cyberthreats that emerge on a daily basis. Zach also provides unparalleled service to our TexasBank employees to keep us up and running. His positive attitude and willingness to help at any hour of the day is always appreciated.”

Zach grew up locally and attended Early High School. He started with TexasBank as a part time teller and quickly transitioned into Information Technology where he has developed the knowledge and skills to play an integral role in the department.

“Working for TexasBank has been the best 12 years of my career. The employees go above and beyond every day to support each other and the communities we serve. This promotion means so much to me and I cannot thank leadership enough, specifically Erick Owens, for this opportunity,” stated Russell.

When he is seldomly away from the office, Zach enjoys traveling to meet new people and enjoy new atmospheres He also makes time to work with his mom at her store in Llano.

TexasBank is a full-service community bank that is chartered locally here in Brownwood. It operates out of 14 locations throughout West and Central Texas including Brown, Comanche, Erath and Eastland counties and the cities of Austin, Dallas, El Paso, Fort Worth and Weatherford. Member FDIC.