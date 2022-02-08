Arc donates $100K to city for all-inclusive playground

The Arc of Brown County hasn't quit on its dream of seeing an all-inclusive playground — for disabled and non-disabled children – at Allcorn Park in south Brownwood.

Representatives of the Arc, a nonprofit organization intended to serve people with disabilities, presented Brownwood City Council members Tuesday morning with a $100,000 donation to help fund the playground.

Arc has been developing plans for an "all-play or all-inclusive" playground at Allcorn Park for several years, council members were told. Because of limited personnel, Arc decided to donate funds that were dedicated for the project to the city.

With the donation, Arc asks the city to develop the playground. Arc is providing the plans and renderings the organization has developed, but the city is not obligated to use those exact plans or features, council members were told.

Additional funds from future city and Brownwood Municipal Development District budgets, as well as grants, are a possibility, council members were told.

"They visited with me, probably, a month ago and said 'we don't have the expertise as a nonprofit to do these things,'" city economic director Ray Tipton said. "'This is what the city does, so we'd like to donate $100,000 to the city to help implement our vision for Allcorn Park.'"

Restrictions on the funds include:

• Must be used for all-play or inclusive play park features and equipment at Allcorn Park.

• Must be used to construct a fence along the street sides for safety.

• Must be used to develop a photo mural spot called "The Bright Spot."

• Must be used for signage that indicates "Allcorn All-Play Park" and description of the equipment and features. It is not a request to rename the park.

"What a great donation," Mayor Stephen Haynes said. "What a great cause. We've talked about this over the years and we appreciate very much the people that donated, and the people that raised the money. It is not easy to raise $100,00.

"We look forward to taking the donation and seeing how we can help. This will be the third group that has made a substantial donation to our parks in the city of Brownwood. This is an amazing donation."

Council member Ed McMillian said, "I think it's very impressive for a group to get together and raise this kind of money for a park project. A lot of folks come before us and they want this and want that. This group of people went out raised the money to get what they wanted."