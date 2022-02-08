Brown County Judge favors using $4.3M rescue funds to improve youth fair, rodeo facilities

Brown County Judge Paul Lilly said he will ask members of the commissioners court to approve spending up to $4.3 million in American Rescue Plan funds to upgrade the Brown County Youth Fair facilities and rodeo arena.

Lilly, accompanied by Brown County Youth Fair Association president Bryan Senkirik and rodeo chairman Tommy Dougherty, spoke to the media Monday in the commissioners courtroom. According to handouts, proposed improvements include the covering of the rodeo arena, including side skirts, lights and fans.

Eliminating the proposed covering of the arena dropped the estimated price to $833,000.

Areas of proposed improvements include:

Upgrade to rodeo arena rest rooms

Upgrade to food service areas

Upgrade to electrical system

Roof over arena

Paving of parking lot

Benefits to the county, according to the handouts, include using the upgraded facilities for:

Disaster relief staging

Storage of disaster relief supplies

Storage of county emergency management vehicles

Emergency management training classes

Relief location for pets and animals during disasters

Lilly noted that Brown County is receiving a total of $7.35 million in American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds in two installments. The first $3.67 million installment came last June, and the second installment is expected in May.

While some of the funds have already been committed, enough remains to cover the cost of the proposed improvements.

"I thought that it would be a fantastic use of the second disbursement of the ARP funds," Lilly said. "I felt confident it was a project we could use that money on because the passage of ARP said time and time again that they wanted it to be used in your various communities and for reinvestment."

"One of the purposes that you can use the money for is for capital expenditures, capital projects, and if it will also help with COVID mitigation, that is even all the greater," he said.

Lilly said it will be commissioners' decision on funding any or all of the proposed improvements.

“All I can do is recommend," Lilly said. "What they choose to do with the money is entirely up to them, but I think this would be a fantastic use of (ARP funds), and it’s going to be my office’s official recommendation that we use all or at least some of it for this purpose.”

Lilly said he will probably propose a commissioners court workshop at which Senkirik and Dougherty could present information.

Senkirik said, "this facility was built way back in the ‘50s, early ‘60s. The facility has got to the point now where it’s kind of dilapidated. We’ve got some safety issues, some sanitary issues, we're trying to get it updated (for) ADA ."

Senkirik said the fair association wants to offer the facilities for the community's use.

"We get a lot of funds and revenue coming into our association from businesses within this county and outside the county," Senkirik said "It would be nice for us to be able to give back to those individuals.”

With the renovation of the youth fair barns and arena, “I just believe we can bring more events into this community,” he said, noting that would bring in more tax revenue to Brown County communities.

Dougherty said the rodeo arena rest rooms are "pretty horrific.”

Dougherty added, “I’ve always wanted to cover that arena. It’s a great arena. It’s one of the biggest in Texas. If we could get it covered, there’s lots of things we can bring in to help bring revenue into the city and the county."

Dougherty said events would mean increases in sales in fuel, food, hotel rooms and other areas. "When you get horse trailers here, it takes lots of diesel," Dougherty said.

Handouts break proposed renovations into four phases.

Phase 1 – "urgently needed" due to safety and sanitary concerns:

Announcers stand, concession stands with appliances, structural repair/renovate and extend pen area, tractor, painting pens, stands and chutes, at an estimated cost of $139,000.

Plumbing and ventilation, for all four phases, includes rewiring, bringing more power to the announcer's stand and video board and upgrades to buildings and brings the Phase 1 total to an estimated $408,000.

Phase 2 – "needed" due to sanitary concerns and dilapidated buildings:

Rest room renovations (rodeo arena), kitchen/concession stand renovation (youth fair barns), estimated $364,000.

Phase 3 – "needed" to secure the arena area:

New fence, $61,000

Phase 4 – "needed" to bring in revenue for local businesses:

Covering of the arena, $3.5 million

“I’m super excited about it," Lilly said. "The money was designed to be reinvested in your local community. What better way could we do with this? I think it would be a fantastic use of the funds.”