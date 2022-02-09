Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce executive director stepping down

Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce executive director Nathan Smith is resigning to become the banking center president with Prosperity Bank in Brownwood, the chamber announced Wednesday morning.

Smith's last day with the chamber is Feb. 27, and he begins his new job on March 1.

The chamber announced in a press release:

The Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors met on February 7 and received the resignation of Nathan Smith, executive director.

Smith was hired in July 2021 as executive director of the chamber. He has accepted a position as Banking Center President with Prosperity Bank in Brownwood and will begin his new role the first of March.

“We are sad to see Nathan go but wish him the best in his new career,” said Dustin Larremore, president of the Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors. “Nathan has done well as executive director, has brought some new things and has been part of the great progress that we’ve made and that we will continue.”

Smith plans on continued involvement with the chamber and will be working to finish tasks at hand before moving on.

“I am so grateful for the opportunity to work for this outstanding organization,” Smith said. “This new opportunity arrived at my door and I could not pass it by. However, the value the chamber brings to its members is a testament to its potential, to the organization's future. I believe whole-heartedly in the mission of the organization and it has been an honor to work here.

"The board has been so gracious to me and supportive of the changes we have made. The staff at the chamber are top-tier professionals and I am proud of what Kandice, Martha and Amy bring to the table every day. We live in a great community and I am thankful to be staying here and continuing to help grow Brown County in my new role with Prosperity.”