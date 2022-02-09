Candidates in local GOP primaries state views in forum

Candidates in the March 1 Brown County Republican Party primary elections stated their goals and priorities if elected and answered questions in a three-hour forum Tuesday night.

The forum, sponsored by the Brown County Republican Party, was held at Victory Life Church.

Candidates in races for county judge, county commissioners in precincts 2 and 4, justices of the peace in precincts 3 and 4, state House District 68 and state Senate District 10 took turns at the podium and answered questions read by moderator James Williams.

As Williams introduced county judge candidates Terry Blevins, Shane Britton and Molly Kay Smith, Williams noted the absence of incumbent Brown County Judge Paul Lilly.

“As you can see, we’re missing a candidate,” Williams said.

Lilly notified local Republican Party officials that his cardiologist had advised him to stay away from large gatherings where COVID could be spread, Williams said. After party officials asked him to participate electronically, Lilly said he had a prior engagement and would be teaching a class at Tarleton State University, Williams said.

“He’s not here tonight, so we’re going to go on without him,” Williams said.

After the three candidates gave opening statements, Williams read prepared questions – some of them general that applied to all of the candidates and others that were specific to each candidate.

Williams asked Britton, who is currently the Brown County attorney, about the status of investigations into his office.

In 2016, Britton said, an allegation was made that his office was Inappropriately conducting its pre-trial diversion program. “The pre-trial diversion program is a first-time offender program, and it was a way for them to be on informal probation as an alternative of going through the court process,” Britton said.

“There was an issue related to the fees that were collected. We had gone to the legislature and had those fees approved. Our program is now a model that other countries are using, which is the ironic part about it. Someone made an allegation, it was investigated thoroughly, and it was closed in 2018.

“We were cleared, they summarily dismissed the investigation without ever interviewing me. I have copies of the clearance letter available.”

Williams asked Smith why she chose the county judge position as her first try for public office and asked what makes the position the right fit for her.

Smith replied, “I think building my ranching business 16 years ago qualifies me to manage our county budget. I have always lived within my financial means, made astute financial decisions regarding my ranching business, have excellent credit and pay property taxes. I have skin in the game.

“I think if I can manage my own business and personal finances in a way that is fiscally conservative. I can manage those same values while serving our as rural county budget officer.

"I am always forward thinking and trying to manage my business more efficiently. As owner and operator of a ranch, I know that I must maintain a calm disposition while dealing with emergencies on the ranch. Dealing with life and death situation on a regular basis, adjusting my farming practices with unforeseen weather patterns, and crisis veterinary animal emergencies have prepared to serve as our head of emergency management.”

Addressing Blevins, Williams noted that the candidate has talked about his business experience. Williams asked Blevins what about his "personality and temperament makes you feel you are the right fit for County judge?”

Blevins replied, “I do have a low tolerance for stupid. My temperament, as I get older, I get better. I think we grow throughout life to become better people. If you look at the TAC website, there are eight duties and responsibilities that apply to the county judge. One page of those is judicial responsibilities while of the other eight, four directly relate to finance and admin. Since I’ve been 30 years in business, I’ve got the experience. It’s proven, it’s undeniable.

Williams then referred to Lilly, saying, “The first question we asked everybody here was specifically unique to the individuals, we thought, and they were a little tougher than the rest of them. It’s only fair to know that the question we didn’t get to ask is, ‘in your first term a judge, you applied for other positions outside the county.

“Today you are essentially re-applying for the county judge position. Can you reconcile that for the voters of Brown County? That was the unique question that would have been to him."

Lilly said via email Wednesday morning: “No one can doubt or question the demoralized state that law enforcement has endured over the past 18 to 24 months. Recruitment is at record lows and at one time there were over 35 police chief vacancies nationwide. We were in short, without new recruits and those whom we had were essentially leaderless.

“The only times I've ever gotten I to trouble in my life is when I substituted my will for that which is/was apparent God wanted or was asking if me. Everyone knows that I've dedicated my heart and soul to public service, particularly wearing a uniform and badge for my state and my country.

“I felt rather perhaps during this time of despair, God wanted me to return to uniformed service and continue to serve that way so I explored a few options. After much prayer I decided that it's best if I remain working for the citizens of Brown County. It's been a very mean few years for all of us, but together we have come through it.

“For those who have never worn a uniform of any type, let me tell you that it is perhaps the greatest honor of all time. Further, I will never apologize for wearing the uniform and serving and protecting for my country and the great state of Texas.”

Additional questions and statements

The three candidates who were present made statements and answered questions including:

Terry Blevins

• “My platform is simple. Do the right thing. In all things and at all times, do the right thing.”

• “I’ll make three promises: availability, accountability and commitment.”

• “I want to cultivate a return to the past where citizens serve the community and politics is not a career path.”

• “I have more business experience and more storm management experience than any of the other candidates combined.”

• Top priorities are a strong sheriff’s office and reopening the county court, and infrastructure and technology.

• “The state will train us. I don’t think we should let the failure of Judge Lilly reflect on Molly Kay and myself for not being lawyers. The state doesn’t require you to be a lawyer. 83 percent of the 254 counties in the state don’t have lawyer-county judges.”

• “More than the dislike for paying taxes, we dislike the frivolous spending that’s happening.”

• “I was opposed to this particular tax abatement in Brookesmith for several reasons.”

• “I’ve employed scores of people throughout the years and never have I once thought of or expected a tax abatement.”

Shane Britton

• “You own the county government. You are the owners of a $23 million business.”

• “This is a job interview. We have applied for a job and you are interviewing us.”

• “When you examine the qualifications of the three candidates, you’re going to find that not only am I the most qualified, in fact I’m really the only person that’s even qualified.”

• “We have a serious void of leadership at the Brown County Courthouse.”

• Top two priorities are “taxation and re-opening the court system."

• “We’re taxing people out of their homes. We’ve got to do something to curb continued taxation.”

• “Fiscal management is paramount. We’ve got to get control of our spending.”

• Judge Lilly has closed the court system. … He has moved everything to county court-at-law and is expecting Judge Moss to hear his cases.”

• “We’ve got to have a judge that’s qualified to hear criminal cases.

• “We’ve had a little experiment over the last three years about what does a non-attorney judge do, and it’s failed miserably”

• “Every time (tax abatements for solar farms) came up before the commissioners court, I was preaching the same issue – transparency.

Molly Kay Smith

• “I am a thinking conservative farmer, rancher, conservationist, small business owner, property owner and taxpayer.

• “I can help bridge the gap between urban and rural cultures.”

• “My primary goal for our commissioners court is to improve our morale.”

• “My number one focus and priority will always be water conservation.

• “Our law enforcement is our next priority.”

• “I care deeply about the mental health of our county residents. “

• “The position of county judge does not require a law degree. The state of Texas will provide the adequate training and education necessary for me to perform my judicial duties.”

• “Checks and balances in Brown County government will ensure that one elected official does not become too powerful.”

• “My greatest assets are that I have a strong desire to learn, but most importantly, I am teachable.”

• “I am a team player and will consult with our Brown County attorneys and judges. We will decide as a team what judicial cases I need to handle to help each of them and Brown County operate as efficiently as possible.”

• “ I am opposed to any tax break for wind or solar energies.”

See Sunday's print edition and www.brownwootx.com for details from the forum.