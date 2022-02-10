Brownwood ISD trustee vacancy to be filled in November election

Special to the Bulletin

At Monday's meeting of Brownwood ISD trustees, board president Michael Cloy announced that 10 candidates are interested in filling the Place 7 vacancy.

Board members decided to not appoint a new member at this time but to allow voters to decide at the election in November.

In other business:

• Woodland Heights Elementary Assistant Principal Kassie Russell was recognized for being selected as the Region 15 Assistant Principal of the Year.

• An update on Project Neighborhood was given. New attendance boundaries have been drawn. Parents with students that wish to attend a school other than where they are zoned, including any utilizing existing transfers, will need to file a new transfer request. Transfer applications will open April 1, 2022, and will close April 15, 2022.

A proposal to the board for Project Neighborhood approval is scheduled to be made in March. Additional community meetings regarding the progress on Project Neighborhood are scheduled for the following days: Tuesday, February 15, at Northwest Elementary, 5:30 p.m.; Tuesday, February 22, at Woodland Heights Elementary, 5:30 p.m.; Tuesday, March 1, at Central Support Center, 6:30 p.m.

• Approved an instructional aide retention stipend. Aides are often used to assist with classroom coverage and other tasks that often fall outside their work assignment. In an effort to retain instructional aides, the district recommended that all campus instructional aide positions receive a $1,500.0 retention stipend. To receive the entire $1500.00, an aide must have been an employee with district since September 1, 2021. The stipend amount for aides hired after September 31, 2021, will be prorated by their start date. On the February 2022 payroll, instructional aides will receive $250.00 of their stipend amount. The remaining stipend will be paid out per paycheck over the next six pay dates. The total cost of the aide retention stipends is approximately $88,500. The district currently has unfilled instructional positions, which allows the district to implement the retention stipend plan with little impact on the current budget.