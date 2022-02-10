Early voting in March 1 primaries begins Feb. 14

Special to the Bulletin
From left, Brown County Elections Administrator Larry Franks, elections worker Karen Duke and Assistant Elections Administrator Brenda Arp are pictured with a new hybrid voting terminal. The terminal prints ballot selections so voters can review the selections before casting choices.

The new voting machines are in, the workers are being trained and early voting in the March 1 primaries begins Valentine’s Day, February 14 at the elections office, 613 N. Fisk street, suite 200.

Early voting schedule is:

• February 14 - 18 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• February 22 - 23 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• February 24 - 25 — 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Election Day is:

March 1 — 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Voting Locations on election day are:

Precinct:

101      Church of the Living God, 1800 Good Shepherd, Brownwood

105      Southside Baptist Church, 1219 Indian Creek Dr., Brownwood

109      Brookesmith High School, 13400 FM 586 S, Brookesmith

113      New Life Assembly of God Church, 1910 Indian Creek Rd., Brownwood 

202, 204    Brown County Elections Office, 613 N Fisk St., Suite 200, Brownwood

212, 214    May Community Center, 19150 Hwy 183 N, May

215      Crossroads Baptist Church, 6400 Park Road 15, Brownwood

303      Brownwood ISD Administration Bldg., 2707 Southside Dr, Brownwood

306      First Baptist Church, 103 Garmon Dr. (Highway 84), Early

307      First United Methodist Church, 517 Main, Blanket, TX 76432

308      Zephyr Community Center, 11275 CR 281 (Highway 84), Zephyr

316, 318    Northridge Baptist Church, 4875 Hwy. 183 N., Early

410      Bangs Community Center, 406 Spencer, Bangs

411      Coggin Avenue Baptist Church, 1806 Coggin Ave, Brownwood (Sunday School Building )

417  Rocky Creek Baptist Church, 4301 CR 557 & HWY 279