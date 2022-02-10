HPU honors students for academic success in the fall semester
Howard Payne University recognized 239 students for academic success during the fall 2021 semester. Students must earn a 4.0 grade point average to be named to the President’s list, a 3.65-3.99 grade point average to be named to the Dean’s List and a 3.5-3.64 grade point average to be named to the Honor Roll. To be eligible, students must be enrolled in 12 or more semester credit hours and have no grade of Fail (F), No Grade (NG) or Incomplete Grade (I) for all courses attempted.
Brown County students who were recognized are:
Bangs
Ethan Cortez, Dean’s List
Aleah Curtis, Dean’s List
Samantha Lykins, President’s List
Maya Rivera, President’s List
Blanket
Kaitlyn Graham, President’s List
Christopher Hood, Honor Roll
Amada Menchaca, Dean’s List
Brownwood
Allison Allen, Dean’s List
Bailee Bachtel, President’s List
Maddison Cason, Dean’s List
Haleigh Clevenger, President’s List
Isabel Clevenger, President’s List
Gillian Cox, President’s List
Cali Darnell, President’s List
Jeramy Dodson, Honor Roll
Derek Gifford, President’s List
Laurel Glass, Honor Roll
Graham Goff, Honor Roll
Madison Hickey, Honor Roll
Sydney Horton, Honor Roll
Lunday Maninger, President’s List
Kelsey Mata, President’s List
Chloe McDonald, Dean’s List
Hadley Monroe, Dean’s List
Simone Morris, President’s List
Rosa Munoz, President’s List
Marina Nichols, Dean’s List
Daniel Patterson, Honor Roll
Tristan Petty, Dean’s List
Jessica Phariss, Dean’s List
Alysia Rivas, Dean’s List
Angela Romero, President’s List
Mia Romero, Honor Roll
Jacob Ruiz, President’s List
Caleb Schoen, Honor Roll
Chancey Thurmon, Dean’s List
Skyler Wells, President’s List
Caleb Wheelington, Honor Roll
Shelby Wilson, Dean’s List
Brevin Wilson, Honor Roll
Early
Rachel Acker, President’s List
Jake Angerstein, Honor Roll
Tanner Benson, Honor Roll
MaKayla De Leon, President’s List
Payton Hackney, Honor Roll
Hunter Hallum, Dean’s List
Maxwell McPhee, President’s List
Emily Moran, President’s List
Linsey Piper, President's List
Austin Warner, Dean’s List
Haylee Allgood, President’s List
May
Samuel Brown, President’s List
Tristyn Dunlap, President’s List
Griffin Ehlers, Dean’s List
Christopher Ewen, President’s List
Snyder
Emma Dugan, President’s List