HPU honors students for academic success in the fall semester

Special to the Bulletin

Howard Payne University recognized 239 students for academic success during the fall 2021 semester. Students must earn a 4.0 grade point average to be named to the President’s list, a 3.65-3.99 grade point average to be named to the Dean’s List and a 3.5-3.64 grade point average to be named to the Honor Roll. To be eligible, students must be enrolled in 12 or more semester credit hours and have no grade of Fail (F), No Grade (NG) or Incomplete Grade (I) for all courses attempted.

Brown County students who were recognized are:

Bangs

Ethan Cortez, Dean’s List

Aleah Curtis, Dean’s List

Samantha Lykins, President’s List

Maya Rivera, President’s List

Blanket

Kaitlyn Graham, President’s List

Christopher Hood, Honor Roll

Amada Menchaca, Dean’s List

Brownwood

Allison Allen, Dean’s List

Bailee Bachtel, President’s List

Maddison Cason, Dean’s List

Haleigh Clevenger, President’s List

Isabel Clevenger, President’s List

Gillian Cox, President’s List

Cali Darnell, President’s List

Jeramy Dodson, Honor Roll

Derek Gifford, President’s List

Laurel Glass, Honor Roll

Graham Goff, Honor Roll

Madison Hickey, Honor Roll

Sydney Horton, Honor Roll

Lunday Maninger, President’s List

Kelsey Mata, President’s List

Chloe McDonald, Dean’s List

Hadley Monroe, Dean’s List

Simone Morris, President’s List

Rosa Munoz, President’s List

Marina Nichols, Dean’s List

Daniel Patterson, Honor Roll

Tristan Petty, Dean’s List

Jessica Phariss, Dean’s List

Alysia Rivas, Dean’s List

Angela Romero, President’s List

Mia Romero, Honor Roll

Jacob Ruiz, President’s List

Caleb Schoen, Honor Roll

Chancey Thurmon, Dean’s List

Skyler Wells, President’s List

Caleb Wheelington, Honor Roll

Shelby Wilson, Dean’s List

Brevin Wilson, Honor Roll

Early

Rachel Acker, President’s List

Jake Angerstein, Honor Roll

Tanner Benson, Honor Roll

MaKayla De Leon, President’s List

Payton Hackney, Honor Roll

Hunter Hallum, Dean’s List

Maxwell McPhee, President’s List

Emily Moran, President’s List

Linsey Piper, President's List

Austin Warner, Dean’s List

Haylee Allgood, President’s List

May

Samuel Brown, President’s List

Tristyn Dunlap, President’s List

Griffin Ehlers, Dean’s List

Christopher Ewen, President’s List

Snyder

Emma Dugan, President’s List