Candidate for county commissioner Precinct 2: Bo Allen

The following questions were submitted by the Bulletin to the candidates for Brown County commissioner in precincts 2 and 4 in the March 1 Republican Party Primary elections. These are Precinct 2 challenger Bo Allen's responses.

Please give a summary of your background and bio.

I am a Petroleum Landman and rancher with my wife Karla Allen, and we own Allen Land and Title, Inc. We have worked on many projects all over Texas, New Mexico, and Louisiana, researching surface title, mineral title, drill site title, leasehold estates, lease checks, curative, division orders and title opinions, negotiating oil and gas leases, farm out agreements and multimillion dollar acquisitions. My wife Karla Allen is also one of the Pink Cadillac Mary Kay sales directors. Karla and I are members of the May First Baptist Church. I have 4 adult children of my own, along with 3 bonus girls, 6 grandchildren and one more on its way in August. My parents Bo G. and Pat Allen were both raised right here in Brown County. My great grandfather moved to the farm where I live today in the 1880’s.

Please state your reason for seeking office, or if you are incumbent, why you are seeking re-election.

I think the county as is in pretty good shape for the most part but believe it can be better. I believe with my experience in developing a team mentality for the betterment of all we can make Brown County a better place to live for everyone. As a County, we must realize we are all on the same team.

Please state why you believe you are most qualified for the office.

Since 1987, I have served as a Trustee on the May ISD Board of Trustees as President, Secretary, and Vice-President. During this time, I have received more than 200 hours of leadership training of how to effectively work as a team to accomplish a common goal. During my time on the school board, I feel that we have created a team atmosphere that has brought our school to where it is today. I will always be proud of my alma mater, and I believe our district is in as good of shape as it has ever been. Additionally, I have served on the May Volunteer Fire Department for approximately 40 years. The last 11 years, I have served as the Fire Chief. Since my leadership with the Fire Department, we have added 3 trucks to our fleet and built a new fire station. The fire department has purchased rescue tools, PPE’s for the volunteers to keep them as safe as possible. Today the May VFD is debt free with plenty of funds to operate. To me it is time to move on to the next challenge trying to do the same thing for Brown County Pct 2 and Brown County.

Please state your goals if elected or re-elected, and if you are an incumbent, include your most important accomplishments.

My vision is to have a team that serves our community in a manor where spending is watched carefully, all while making sure that our "team" (i.e., Sheriff’s Office, County construction crews, fire departments and county officials) have what they need to make Brown County the best it can be. I want to see a team of offices supporting each other, working as one, for the good of Brown County. We are ALL on the same team working collectively on the same goal! Teamwork makes the dream work.

Please state what you believe are the most pressing issues for the county.

Keeping taxes low and making sure the money we are spending is spent in the right places providing our taxpayers the “biggest bang” for every dollar spent. Searching out grant opportunities to help fund things that need to be done in our precinct or county. I also want to see that when the county spends money that whenever possible, it is spent LOCALLY. Spending money locally means so much to an area. The financial impact is larger than most people can understand. Our local charities that do so much for our area in all facets of our community and survive with LOCAL donations. This is just one of the many ways spending money at home makes a difference.

Please state your views of granting tax breaks to wind or solar energy.

I think alternative energy is great and needs to be explored, however granting tax breaks to industries such as wind and solar that are incapable of standing on their own feet at this point is not practical. If these industries aren’t made to be able to stand alone without subsidies or tax breaks these types of energy sources will remain dependent. Currently we have more natural gas than we have plants to generate electricity. Oil and gas producers are currently flaring huge amounts of clean burning natural gas everyday due to a lack of interest in expanding the current natural gas electrical generating plants. I have been in the oil and gas industry for more than 40 years. I have owned leasehold interest in wells, drilling programs and have never seen a tax abatement. Alternative energy is something that needs to be developed, researched, refined, and modified to become a dependable source of energy, but not at the taxpayers’ expense.