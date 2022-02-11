Brookesmith voters to vote May 7 on school improvement bonds

BROOKESMITH — Voters in the Brookesmith school district will vote on May 7 to approve a bond issue of up to $9.5 million to fund school improvements.

School board members unanimously voted on Feb. 8 to call a bond election, which will add about 15 cents to the debt service portion of the district's tax rate, school superintendent Steve Mickelson said.

"If approved, the bonds may be used for various projects throughout the district such as new HVAC equipment, campus renovations and improvement, acquisition of land and a possible football track and athletic complex," Mickelson said.

"If it passes, the design would come later and we’re working on the land acquisition. We’ve been looking for pieces of land that would work well for us."

Mickelson said revenue from two solar farm projects in the boundaries of the Brookesmith ISD will pay for about 38 percent of the projects.

The IP Radian farm is under construction, while a second solar project, Mustang Mountain, is about a year behind the Radian project, Mickelson said.

The district's current tax rate is $1.0283 per $100 valuation, and the debt service portion of the rate is .068. Even with a 15-cent increase in the rate, "it would still would be less than where we were three years ago,” Mickelson said.

“It’s my understanding that the bonds, when they’re sold, are structured in such a way that they could even lower the tax rate if the monies were not all needed. All the bonds would not have to be sold unless there’s a need. The taxpayers are only liable for funds that are in the approved bond, should it happen, and utilized by the district. If the district does not utilize the funds, the taxpayers aren’t liable so the board is going to set out to get the best deals possible.”

Brookesmith ISD trustees called the bond election after hearing recommendations from the district's facilities improvement committee, which had numerous meetings, Mickelson said.