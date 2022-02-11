Brown County judge candidate: Molly Kay Smith

Brownwood Bulletin

The following questions were submitted by the Bulletin to the candidates for Brown County judge in the March 1 Republican Party Primary elections. These are challenger Molly Kay Smith's responses.

Please give a summary of your background and bio.

I was born in Brownwood and raised on a ranch in Brown County. My mother, Judith Smith, is a retired Kindergarten teacher from East Elementary. My father, Larry Smith, is a retired agriculture teacher from Brownwood High. I attended public school, grades K-12 in Brownwood. I graduated from Brownwood High in 1995. I moved away and lived in a few cities to complete my college education at Baylor University and internships in cardiac rehab. I pursued a career in health and wellness, working as a personal trainer. I moved back to Brown County to learn how to farm and started building my cattle business in 2005. I farmed and ranched in Brown and Mills County. I moved my permanent residence to Brown County in 2014 and currently live on the ranch where I was raised.

Please state your reason for seeking office, or if you are incumbent, why you are seeking re-election.

The desire to serve my local community has been laid on my heart for many years. A few years ago, I had the opportunity to travel to our Texas Capitol and Washington DC to discuss agriculture policies and legislation with our state and federal politicians. The first time I stood outside both our Texas Capitol and US Capitol, I knew this was where I would represent and serve my rural county one day. I felt like I was home and exactly where I belonged. I wasn’t sure what position I would choose that would be the best fit, so I began studying all the government positions at the local, state and federal level. The position of county judge kept coming to mind, but I would set those thoughts aside and focus on studying other elected positions. My thoughts kept going back to county judge. As I began studying all the responsibilities of the county judge, I realized this was exactly the position where I knew I could best serve. I knew I had found the perfect fit, where I would best serve and give back to the community that served me all my childhood years. The decision to serve in a position where I had no formal experience would require great courage.

My desire is to help improve the quality of life for our rural community of Brown County. I think my diverse professional background, experience living in both urban and rural communities, my deep-rooted rural values, and love for my community will help me transition easily into serving as our county judge. I will always represent my constituency in a fair and professional manner. I think I can help bridge the gap between rural and urban cultures. I will serve well as a liaison between our city and county government, communicating effectively with all. I think Brown County needs a rural representative leading our community with integrity and humility. I represent the shared values of our rural constituency. I would be honored to serve as our Brown County Judge.

Please state why you believe you are most qualified for the office.

I think building my ranching business sixteen years ago qualifies me to manage our county budget. I have always lived within my financial means, made astute financial

decisions regarding my ranching business, have excellent credit and pay property taxes. I have “skin in the game.” I think if I can manage my own business and personal finances in a way that is fiscally conservative, I can implement those same values while serving as our rural county budget officer. I am always forward-thinking and trying to manage my business more efficiently. As owner and operator of a ranch, I know that I must maintain a calm disposition when dealing with emergencies on the ranch. Dealing with life and death scenarios on a regular bases, adjusting my farming practices with unforeseen weather patterns and crisis animal veterinary emergencies have prepared me to serve as our head of emergency management.

My greatest assets are that I have a strong desire to learn, but most importantly, I am teachable. I am always striving to learn, grow and pay my knowledge and skill set forward. As our County Judge, I want to improve morale. I want to show our community how an elected official should behave at all times. I want to consistently demonstrate what civility, decorum and diplomacy look like in my personal and professional life.

I am not afraid of conflict and the uncomfortable conversations that most people run away from or avoid altogether. I know how great the outcome will be on the other side. Uncomfortable conversations will lead to better understanding one another, bridge-building and civil behavior among everyone. These conversations will produce resolutions to problems facing all the residents of Brown County. I will lead by example, and I am comfortable serving in that position. I think our county has been comfortable with good for too long. I want to take Brown County from good to great.

Serving as Brown County Judge, I think the fact that I do not have a law degree is an asset, not a liability. This will ensure that our licensed attorneys, Court-at-Law Judge and District Judge are the only team members handling our higher level judicial cases. I want to serve and fill a void wherever I am needed. I am a team player and will consult with our Brown County attorneys and judges. We will decide as a team what judicial cases I need to handle to help each of them and Brown County operate as efficiently as possible. This will limit my power as County Judge. I think my limited judicial authority is a good business decision for Brown County and prevents any potential judicial conflicts of interest. Too much power in the hands of an elected official is not good policy for any level of government. Brown County has a sufficient number of licensed attorneys in our courthouse to handle our higher level judicial cases. I will only handle judicial cases the state of Texas considers appropriate for a county judge. I think checks and balances in Brown County government will ensure that one elected official does not become too powerful. As County Judge, my limited judicial scope of practice will ensure political power is not concentrated in the hands of one individual.

Please state your goals if elected or re-elected, and if you are an incumbent, include your most important accomplishments.

My primary goal for our Commissioners’ Court is to improve our morale. I want to help build civil, respectful and professional relationships with each member of our Commissioners’ Court. One of my greatest assets is relationship-building and bridge-building. I set healthy boundaries when necessary. I am a great listener with the goal of understanding at the forefront of all discussions. I believe all people should be treated with dignity, and discussions should reflect intelligence and insightful debate. I am a person of humility and integrity, but more importantly, decorum and diplomacy. As the Chair who oversees the Commissioners’ Court, I will implement the skills I have learned in FFA parliamentary procedure to keep order, de-escalate any uncivil or unprofessional behavior and execute all business discussions for the county in an efficient and timely manner. I will do my best to support all of our commissioners, providing each with the resources and support they need to do their job efficiently.

What do you believe are the most pressing issues for the county?

My number one focus and priority will always be water conservation. Our Texas population is growing, but Lake Brownwood is not. I will always be researching and educating our community about our most precious and valuable resource. Without groundwater and surface water, nothing else matters. I will always be forward-thinking, educating our county about more efficient ways to conserve water, more efficient water consumption methods and more efficient water storage for our county.

Our law enforcement is my next priority. Our community’s safety and security is imperative so we can continue to grow our small businesses. Our neighborhoods will thrive and communities of people will integrate more and engage more in each other’s lives. I support our Sheriff’s Department 100%. A strong law enforcement will reflect a strong community that is thriving and growing economically. I will help our county law enforcement by listening carefully to all their needs and providing all the necessary resources for an efficiently run department.

I care deeply about the mental health of our county residents. I think I can effectively communicate the necessary public education required to help everyone understand mental health issues including PTSD. I will communicate publicly all the resources available to our veterans and non-veterans. I will create a public platform for education and awareness for sex trafficking, child abuse, domestic violence and family violence. These are very serious issues that need to be discussed openly and without reservation.

I plan to provide more efficient access and communication to all of our county residents on a social media platform. Serving as head of Emergency Management, I will ensure we have the most efficiently run emergency response teams for humans and animals. We cannot just prepare for human emergencies. We need a county judge who understands livestock emergencies as well. We need a county judge who understands the needs of both a human Disaster Response Team and a Veterinary Emergency Response Team. I will work closely with our government agencies, public safety officials, non-profit organizations, elected officials, private companies and the public to develop effective plans that minimize damage and interruptions during an emergency. I will communicate a unified message on social media for Brown County with all available resources. If we are without electricity or water, I will delegate boots on the ground to communicate to the residents of Brown County. I will effectively communicate online to our residents all prevention and preparedness suggestions to minimize stress and provide comfort during an emergency situation. Preparedness is imperative when faced with unforeseen emergencies. I will ensure that communication of our available resources reaches all the residents of Brown County, both urban and rural. If there are new state or federal mandates that affect Brown County, I will explain in detail your personal freedoms and responsibilities. I trust the residents of Brown County to use careful discernment and good old-fashioned common sense.

What is your view of whether the county should offer a tax break for wind or solar industries?

I am opposed to any tax break for wind or solar industries.

I have always been opposed to wind turbines. They are not green, not clean energy, not efficient, will never pay for themselves, decrease land value significantly, produce low frequency sounds and shadow flicker (making it impossible to sleep at night), catch fire, destroy wildlife habitat, destroy livestock health and kill beneficial wildlife. They consume excessive amounts of oil. The economic development for communities is short lived. None of the temporary employees move here permanently and send their children to school here. Electricity bills will never decrease. Property taxes will never decrease. The only people who benefit from these wind farms are the shareholders who do not live on the property full-time.

If these wind and solar companies sincerely believe in their green energy policies, then they would buy out these farms and ranches and own them outright, 100% skin in the game. When there is an environmental devastation, these companies can blame the land owner. There is no budget to decommission these wind turbines when they have exhausted their shelf life. That responsibility is left to the landowner. These companies can declare bankruptcy, walk away and leave a graveyard of turbines and solar panels abandoned on these rural properties. None of these materials are recyclable, but the government markets them as green.

True environmentalists do not destroy Mother Nature, destroy the water, destroy the wildlife habitat, and destroy the landscape forever. Wind and solar farms destroyed legacies and destroyed neighborly relationships; communities became even more divided, and irreparable damage was done to the wildlife, soil and water. The soil is sterilized and will never again produce any vegetative life. I thought green energy was about life, not death. These green farms are killing tens of thousands of acres of healthy soil.

Our government and mainstream media have manipulated and lied to the American people about these green energy farms. They are not transparent about the volume of ground water and surface water they will consume. Where are the schools that are now debt-free and have teachers receiving significant raises each year? Where are the electricity bills that have a zero balance? Where are the rural towns that are debt-free with millions sitting in the bank? Where are all the employees that moved into these small rural communities to raise their families and increase student enrollment? Where is the exceptional road infrastructure in these rural communities? Where was the green energy dependability in rural communities for Texas during the recent winter freeze?