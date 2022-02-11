Candidates' responses: Brown County Judge Paul Lilly

Brownwood Bulletin

The following questions were submitted by the Bulletin to the candidates for Brown County judge in the March 1 Republican Party Primary elections. These are incumbent Paul Lilly's responses.

Please give a summary of your background and bio.

I am honored to possess over three decades of experience in public service. I have served in government leadership role, law enforcement leadership, and of course education where I taught our future government personnel and leadership. Since Jan. 1, 2019 I have served as the elected county judge here in Brown County.

Please state your reason for seeking office, or if you are incumbent, why you are seeking re-election.

While I am not at all a believer in career politicians, i.e. those who remain in office for decades, I would like to serve a second term and then retire. We have accomplished a great many wonderful things over the past three years, and there is still work to be done. As the County Judge I am also the Director of Emergency Management which of course makes me responsible for the ultimate response to COVID. I would very much like to continue to lead this fight and to help to once and for all defeat this horrible virus.

Please state why you believe you are most qualified for the office.

I believe that my more than three decades of public service, especially my training and leadership capabilities are needed now more than ever. It takes a calm, confident, and stead leader to guide us through the dangerous times, especially related to COVID. The County Judge does so much more than the average person realizes. We not only have judicial responsibilities (of which I have presided over more than 600 cases in just 3 years), but we also aid greatly with mental health needs and evaluations, and of course statutorily serve as the county’s director of emergency management which encompasses all types of emergencies county-wide. Lastly, the county judge for a county our size is also the Chief Budget Officer for the entire county government. Our annual budget is in excess of 17 million dollars per year.

Please state your goals if elected or re-elected, and if you are an incumbent, include your most important accomplishments.

Over the past 3 years we have been able to hold our county tax rate steady. However, that is only a very small part of the property taxes our residents must pay per year. My NUMBER ONE PRIORITY if elected to a second term, will be to work with our new state senator and our new state representative and find a way to STOP these ever-increasing property appraisal evaluations and taxes. Ultimately this is a state issue not a county one, however there are 254 counties throughout Texas and we have all come together and adopted multiple resolution for our representatives to consider… each of which if adopted at the legislative level and signed by the governor, would dramatically reduce the amount of property taxes paid throughout the entire state.

Second, I would like to continue to reinvest grant funding into our local economy. If we invest in Brown County, we can increase tourism and use our geographic location to boost other sporting and business activities to our county. The old adage “If we build it, they will come” does apply to the youth fair grounds renovation I have proposed. Can you imagine the positive effect such a state-of-the-art facility will have on our youth and the community as a whole? Not only with it enhance our local youth fair operations beyond measure, but we would also be able to rent the facility out for other events, which in turn would brin additional revenues to our local businesses, restaurants, and of course hotels and motels. It will be designed as an open-air environment facility thus reducing greatly the COVID risks. Further, it will also give the Office of Emergency Management a facility to designate as a temporary emergency shelter and staging area. Again, the monies from this project would come from the Federal Grants that the Grant Coordinator has been able to help secure. Local tax dollars would not be utilized for the project.

What do you believe are the most pressing issues for the county?

Once again, the most pressing issue is the ever-increasing property evaluations. Yes, it is good that your property is worth more now that when you purchased it, but the ever-increasing taxes are making it impossible for many to get by, most especially our seniors. There must be an answer! This is why in my previous response I have listed this as my NUMBER ONE PRIORITY if reelected for a second term. It will take all 254 county judges working hand-n-hand with our state representatives and state senators to come up with a plan that is acceptable to all. Again, our association has already adopted resolutions proposing several options. It is up to us to get one of them pushed through to help us STOP this incredible tax burden on all our Texas residents.

What is your view of whether the county should offer a tax break for wind or solar industries?

My view is very clear and has been since before I was elected. What a property owner wishes to do with their property is their own business. However, when the question arises as to whether or not to provide these million- and billion-dollar companies with a tax break so than can earn an even greater profit, then my answer has always been and hall always be NO! As everyone knows the issues of tax abatements for solar companies came to a head in 2021, after much community debate. The solar company told us that they could not afford to build the plant here if we did not provide them with a tax abatement. They requested an abatement of 85%. My position was clear, NO NO NO! Fortunately, the issue died before the Commissioners Court by lack of enough votes. However, as you now know the solar farm came to Brown County without the debate. They had estimated approximately 30 million dollars of 40 years at an 85% tax abatement. Now that they will be paying the same tax rate as everyone else, imagine if you will the amount of money we could see in our local economy, if their estimates were/are correct. Now take that one step further and imagine what we could do with such funds at the local level and how much potential tax relief combined with increased services we could possibly provide. Time will tell of course.