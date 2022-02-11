Candidate: Precinct 2 commissioner Joel Kelton

Brownwood Bulletin

The following questions were submitted by the Bulletin to the candidates for Brown County commissioner in precincts 2 and 4 in the March 1 Republican Party Primary elections. These are Precinct 2 incumbent Joel Kelton's responses.

Please give a summary of your background and bio.

I'm a longtime resident of May Tx. I raised my family here. Four generations of family currently live in Pct 2. I have had a business here for many years. Besides being elected to serve as Commissioner of Pct2, I’ve been selected to serve as Judge Pro Tem and also to chair the ambulance oversight committee. I believe I’ve been a strong and consistent conservative voice for the people of Pct 2 and Brown County as a whole.

Please state your reason for seeking office, or if you are incumbent, why you are seeking re-election.

I’m running to continue the work I’m doing in Pct 2 and for the county as a whole. I would like to continue the improvements on roads and bridges. Continue to work to provide for needs such as the generator for the May Water System, for which other improvements and repairs are underway also. Help with other water systems to improve their preparedness for disasters. We are working to get storm shelters for the North Lake Community. Also helping with them to get a helicopter landing pad for medical emergencies. Continue the battle to keep tax rates as low as possible while still meeting our needs. All these and other needs that require constant foresight and attention.

Please state why you believe you are most qualified for the office.

My years of background in and around construction and equipment. My experience with budgets and working with and for the people. Problem solving skills. Ability to work well with others. Always being available. Always answer and return phone calls. Common sense and straight forward approach to all challenges that arise.

I have previously served as Fire Chief of the May VFD and served ten years on the May school board. I still serve on the May Community water board and volunteer time there.

Please state your goals if elected or re-elected, and if you are an incumbent, include your most important accomplishments.

Speaking of Pct2 roads, In the past year alone, along with regular maintenance, we have a new bridge over Red River on County Road 120. We have resealed all the streets in the community of May and repaved the entrance to North Lake Community, a portion of County Road 405 and 411. Just prior to that we, ourselves, built a bridge over Hog Creek on County Road 411, eliminating a major problem and safety hazard for the folks of Pct2. We have cleared right of ways and improved signage. Many new culverts and improved drainage. At the request of residents, I started the process of setting speed limits on the roads of Pct2 which led to the adoption of speed limits for all county roads in Brown County.

At the County level, we work with the City of Brownwood ,Early, Bangs, the hospital and others, and have improved Ambulance services in all of Brown County. We have worked with most all of the local water districts to disperse federal funds to improve their preparedness for future major weather evens. We worked with the Health Dept and others hard hit by the pandemic you meet their needs. This and many other things I’m directly involved in to meet needs and improve preparedness. The list goes on.

Please state what you believe are the most pressing issues for the county.

The budget is always the most challenging issue in my opinion. We, as a County, are in better financial shape than when I first took office, but the pandemic brought many challenges. Federal money was sent to us to use to help meet these needs. We need to be sure that we disperse of these funds properly and in a timely manner. It’s harder than you might think. There are a lot of competing requests for things not directly related to the pandemic, which may be eligible for the funds, but we need to hold on till we are sure we are past any other needs that may arise before dispersing all the funds.

Please state your views of granting tax breaks to wind or solar energy.

My “views” on granting tax abatements to “any” business that may request them is only a small part of the equation.

Each request is it’s own and should be looked at individually. Fifteen years ago when the subject of Wind first came up more residents that contacted me were in favor than not. If it were brought up today I’m sure it would be the opposite.

On the more recent Solar proposal it was a very hotly debated topic. There were good people of ,whom I respect, on both sides of the argument. The ones against were often louder and some were very ugly about it. Some even threatened us verbally that we had better not vote for it or they were going to run us out of office, etc.

Not a good spot to be in politically.

The fact is we kept a log of all who contacted the Commissioners office and more were for than against.

After an exhaustive look at all the pros and cons to the county and listening to my constituents I was prepared to go forward with the abatement.

The Brooksmith school district did enter in an agreement.

Historically, they don’t come when they don’t get an abatement. I worked with their representatives to reach a better agreement than our attorney was able to get.

Historically they don’t do that either. In the end when it was finally time and it came to a vote, the reinvestment zone which had to be created first did not pass. So that was the end of the abatement.

So my view is that you must look very closely at any abatement request you might receive. You need to listen to your constituents very closely, and in that you will find your answer.

It’s not about whether or not I like abatements. It's not about whether or not I believe in solar or wind. It's not about whether or not I like government subsidies.

It's about what’s best for the county as a whole and your constituents voice on controversial issues.