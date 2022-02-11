Commissioners in precincts 2, 4 give views at forum

Candidates in Brown County Commissioners Court races made their cases and answered questions at Tuesday night's forum sponsored by the Brown County Republican Party.

The candidates are running in the March 1 Republican Party Primary elections.

In Precinct 2, Incumbent Joel Kelton faces challengers Bo Allen and Jeff Hoskinson. All three are May residents.

Allen, a rancher who serves on the May school board and is the May fire chief, said the commissioners court is conservative and "no matter who you pick, you've got good guys here. I think I'm the best choice."

Allen said if he's elected, he will bring the same passion to the commissioners court that he brings to the school board and fire department. He said he is passionate about "getting things done. I just want to do it, do it right and do it once, and be done with it."

Hoskinson, a contractor, said he's in all of Brown County and sees "some things in Precinct 2 I'd like to change. Hoskinson said he's a hands-on person who will help the road crews.

Hoskinson said being in business for 35 years and working in construction qualify him for the commissioners court

Kelton said he believes he's "a strong voice for Precinct 2 and I bring a commons-sense approach to local government. I'm very frugal at budget time. Some might even say I'm a tightwad, and I'm OK with that."

Kelton said his experience in construction and equipment, and working with a budget, are among his qualifications. Kelton said he works well with others and has problem solving skills. "I hope I've done well. I believe I have," Kelton said.

Precinct 4 commissioners

Incumbent Larry Traweek faces challenger George Huseman.

Huseman, an Army and law enforcement veteran, said if voters want a politician, "don't vote for me. I don't play along to get along. I do my research."

Huseman said he's been to 58 countries and "we have the best system in the world. It's the people who are in that system that make it what it is."

Huseman said he's a constitutional conservative and noted that "leadership gets mixed up with the word 'likership.'"

Huseman said he has "sat back and watched" the commissioners court. "The good ole boy system is alive and well, and it just doesn't work for Brown County," Huseman said. He said he'll never let the federal or state government take away citizens' rights.

Traweek said he's been in office for 15 years and his precinct is responsible for 200 miles of roads. "I strive to keep the taxes low," Traweek said. Referring to the challenges of paving roads, Traweek said it takes $80,000 to pave one mile.

Traweek said he knows how to work for the public, which is what he's done all his life. "You can't do everything you want, because the money's not there," Traweek said.

"This 'good ole boy system ...' we're country sense, common people."

Traweek said he brings common sense to the commissioners court and said the court does the best it can to uphold the constitution.