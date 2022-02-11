TGIF: One kind word means more than a bag of Valentines

Brownwood Bulletin

In the comic strip “Peanuts,” the Little Red-Haired Girl character was the unseen and unnamed focus of Charlie Brown’s one-sided affection. After being introduced to readers in November 1961, she was mentioned only occasionally. However, she was often featured around Valentine’s Day, which happens to be Monday.

It wasn’t until the comic strip migrated to television that we actually saw the Little Red-Haired Girl and learned her name is Heather Wold.

Unlike Charlie Brown, I didn’t have an elementary school childhood crush — unrequited or otherwise. But I did churn out plenty of Valentine’s Day cards, just as everyone else in class did.

Our teachers had strict rules when it came to Valentine’s Day cards. Students were encouraged to participate, but only if we brought an envelope for everyone else in the room. There was none of this singling out a certain someone for attention while ignoring everybody else. Valentine’s Day was an equal opportunity event at school.

Each year, teachers would hang a small paper bag for each student under the chalkboard that stretched the entire length of one wall. Students would then place a Valentine’s Day card in each of the bags. That way, no one would be left out on February 14.

It never dawned on me that some of my classmates might be from families who couldn’t easily afford even a basic box of Valentines cards. In retrospect, I like to think that our teachers knew who those students were, and quietly made arrangements so they wouldn’t be left out. Good teachers are like that, even if the solution is financed out of their own pockets.

For me, opening my bag of Valentine’s Day cards was always — well, to say the obvious — a mixed bag. I was delighted to get cards signed by my good friends, even though the preprinted messages were lame. Valentines from others? I knew they were forced to do it. Such exercises are impersonal at their best, and awkward at their worst.

“Be mine.” “You’re sweet.” “Cutie pie.” “Be cool.” “Big fan.” “Class act.”

There’s nothing like insincere expressions of forced friendship to enhance Valentine’s Day fun. But the blanket-the-room-with-cards approach did prevent hurt feelings. Kids can be cruel sometimes. Just imagine if you went home from school on Valentine’s Day with an empty bag.

There was a girl in my grade who might have been a candidate for such disappointment if teachers had let it happen. I hadn’t thought of her until last week, when my wife and I were rearranging drawers and closets. A snapshot of what appears to be my third-grade class surfaced. Several faces looked familiar, but only a few names came to mind. I remembered one classmate for less than polite reasons.

Linda defined the word “outsider.” She was tall, clumsy, and glum. Her appearance? Folks in the Deep South might describe her looks as “bless her heart.” She dressed in unflattering homemade clothes. I never saw her when she wasn’t wearing the same faded blue sweater. She rarely spoke unless the teacher called on her. A possible clue about her family’s finances was the fact she never brought the 3 cents needed for an extra carton of milk. I never saw her smile. Other students avoided her. I’m sad to admit I did too.

But yes, Linda got one of those impersonal Valentine’s Day cards from me, as well as from everyone else in class. It was required.

For a while in junior high, Linda and I rode the same school bus. No one sat next to her as long as another seat was available. After seeing that old picture, my thoughts flashed back to one morning at a bus stop. I was already in a seat by the window, and I could see Linda standing at the curb, holding her schoolbooks in her arms with that frozen, gloomy stare on her face. While climbing the steps getting into the bus, she dropped her books. No one bothered to help her.

I was older by then — all of 13, if I’m not mistaken — and I felt sad for her. What was her life like? It couldn’t be as happy as mine was. I wondered why she wasn’t happy. Kids are supposed to be happy. But I never asked her.

That old photo prompted me to rethink those assumptions about Linda. She wasn’t as homely as classmates thought. Her clothes weren’t very fashionable, but they appeared neat and clean. Decades have passed, but a wave of regret washed over me for not being more friendly to her. I wondered how Linda’s life had turned out.

Her last name was rather unique. My internet search found a 1991 newspaper article about someone with that name from the same city.

It was an obituary for a 41-year-old woman.

No marriage or surviving children were mentioned. A home address, the same as her parents, was provided — on a street near our elementary school. The internet provided photos of a simple 1,000-square-foot house at that location, as well as images of Linda’s grave marker and those of her parents.

It wasn’t much of a jump to conclude that this death notice is indeed that of my classmate, especially since everything mentioned was connected to the city in North Carolina where we lived.

Did Linda ever find her true Valentine? I have serious doubts, but I like to think she did. I hope people more considerate than her grade school classmates became her friends before her life ended, far too young. I guess I’ll never have those answers.

It’s funny the things you think about after seeing an old photograph.

Gene Deason is editor emeritus of the Brownwood Bulletin. His column “TGIF” appears on Fridays. He may be contacted at tgifcolumn@yahoo.com.