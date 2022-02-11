Historical scrapbook: Patients saved in hospital fire

Brownwood Bulletin

This article was in the Brownwood Bulletin on January 9, 1931.

The quick thinking and heroic work of Mrs. Ethel Crone, surgical nurse, averted a threatened explosion that endangered the lives of the patients and others at Brownwood Hospital (300-06 W. Broadway). Her prompt work then further protected the lives of those under care in the Institution as she, with the assistance of Miss Rose Moseley, superintendent, removed the patients to the places of safety as the hospital was swept by a fire that caused a loss of between $15,000 and $20,000. The fire occurred at about 9:15 o'clock.

Mrs. Crone carried out four tanks of Ethylene gas a high explosive, as soon as the fire started. She was the only nurse on duty at the time the fire broke out. She spread the fire alarm to the other nurses and carried out one of the patients. Then with the assistance of Miss Mobeley, who was first to arrive, she carried out two others. Five patients in the hospital at the time of the fire were removed without injuries.

Each of the tanks of gas weighed about 80 pounds and Mrs. Crone carried them out unassisted. Doctors said that, if the tanks had remained in the burning building, they would have exploded and probably caused serious damage and loss to lives. There was a large crowd of people near the building during the fire.

The cause of the fire was given as defective wiring in the bell system at the hospital. Mrs. Crone said that one of the rooms would not ring and she went to the room to examine it. When she returned to the hall where the bell signal box was located she saw the box fall and smoke began to pour from the office, which was located near the middle of the building and all lights in the house went our. The fire spread rapidly to the two story frame structure. The hospital and the building and equipment were completely destroyed.

The amount of loss was partially covered by insurance.

Brownwood Hospital Inc was owned by eight stockholders who composed the board of directors; Dr. A.L. Anderson, President of the board: Dr. H. L. Lobstein, vice-president, Dr. R. G. Hallum, secretary-treasurer: Dr. J. W. Tottenham, Dr. B. A. Fowler, Dr. T. B. Bailey, Dr. Ned Snyder and W. T. Fain. The hospital was incorporated showing assets of $29,000.

Nurses at the hospital at the time of the fire, besides Mrs. Crone, were Miss Rose Mobeley, superintendent, Mrs. Marsha Hemphill and Mrs. Mary Jo Green. Other staff nurses that were off duty and away from the hospital were Mrs. Anderson, and Miss Marie Miller. All the clothing and personal effects of the six nurses were destroyed by fire, water and smoke. The damage to personal items amounted to several hundred dollars. The nurses rooms were on the second floor of the hospital.

Mrs. F. L. Monk, 1708 Sixth Street, a patient in the hospital, got our of the bed and carried her 12 hour old baby from the building. Some people passing the hospital stopped and took her home. She was well and safe at home the next day and did not have any complications Her husband was an employee of Montgomery Ward and Company store that was in Brownwood a long time.

Other patients in the hospital were: Mrs. J.W. Cawyer, Mercury, I. L. McCowan, Zephyr; and Mrs. J. P. Newton, 1202 Center Avenue. These patients were carried in the McInnis ambulance to the Medical Arts hospital, which was located on Coggin Avenue across from First Christian Church.

The patients were located in rooms near the front of the building and Mrs. Crone was able to carry them out of the building before the fire spread to their rooms.

Fanned by a slight breeze, the fire, which spread from the office of the Hospital to the operating and X-Ray rooms, spread rapidly over the large frame building and it seemed at times that the firemen would be unable to bring it under control. The hull of the building was left standing, but was so completely gutted that stockholders say that it will be torn down.

There is a notebook at the Genealogy Library describing a list of the hospitals in Brown County with the dates of operations and pictures where available.