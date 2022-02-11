HTeaO bringing flavored iced tea store to Early

EARLY — Who doesn't love some Texas tea?

Early City Administrator Tony Aaron asked that question Friday afternoon as city officials welcomed a new business — HTeaO, which will offer 26 flavors of sweetened and unsweetened tea — to Early.

Owners and city officials held a ceremonial groundbreaking in what is now an empty lot at 405 Early Blvd., where a 2,400-square-foot business that is defined as a quick service restaurant will be built. The restaurant is expected to be open in four to five months, co-owner Hayden Hutchens said.

Hutchens and his wife Jessica, and co-owner Jason Manning and his wife Desiree, along with the Mannings' daughter, Berkley, conducted the groundbreaking with Aaron and Mayor Bob Mangrum.

"We’re super excited for today," Hutchens said. "It’s been a long time coming. We’re bringing a brand that was started actually by my mom and dad and my older brother. We’ll be able to serve tea inside the business as well as through our drive-through."

Hutchens said his parents began selling iced tea out of their hamburger restaurant in Amarillo in 2009. "Pretty soon people would come and buy tea and not even get burgers any more," Hutchens said. "They had a feeling this might turn into something big."

Hutchens said his parents brought his older brother into the business, expanded the hamburger restaurant and opened a full fledged iced tea store, which they called Texas Tea, as a co-tenant next to the hamburger restaurant.

"That’s how the iced tea concept started," Hutchens said.

The first HTeaO branded flagship store opened in 2018 in Midland. There are currently 37 HTeaO stores, most of them franchises and mostly located in Texas, Hutchens said. There are also a few in Oklahoma, New Mexico and Kansas and one in Florida, he said.

"I believe there are (about) 300 under some sort of development — whether they’re looking for a site, under construction, in the planning phase," Hutchens said.

The city is confident the business will be popular because it's a business that has not been seen in Brown County, city officials said.

Customers can mix and match all of the flavors at the self-service dispensers, which means there are hundreds of potential combinations. There’s a fruit bar too, if you want to add fresh strawberries or kiwis to your cup of sweet coconut–blueberry–Georgia peach–mint.

Assistant City Administrator Larry McConn said the Early Municipal Development District board, along with Aaron and and himself, began working with the group of developers in September 2020 "to bring this quick service brand to our market.

“When we identify corporate brands that are a fit for our market, we begin looking for franchises that are willing to invest in the community. When (the developers) came forward with this brand, we knew that conducting business with them would be good for the shared values that we have here in Early."

Mayor Bob Mangrum described the day as "a red letter day for Early as we welcome this new business to our part of the state. I think Early can now say that we have cornered the market on both iced tea and coffee."

Aaron said city officials started noticing H2O representatives at trade shows a couple of years ago.

"They were very energetic," Aaron said. "You could tell that their company wanted to grow."

Aaron said he told company representatives the city wanted an HTeaO in Early.

"These guys have opportunities and markets all over the state, and for them to take their time, their money and invest in this community, it means a lot to us," Aaron said. "It brings job, it brings growth, it brings opportunity.

"They pay sales tax, they pay property tax and all of those things are things that now are captured in our community that otherwise would not be here. So for that we greatly appreciate them choosing to invest their dollars and their time in Early and Brown County."

Hutchens said he and his wife own and operate an HTeaO in Georgetown.

"This is our second store together," Hutchens said of the Early location. "This has been a long time coming and we’re just all super excited, emotional, A lot of blood, sweat and tears have gone into this project."

Hutchens said the store will sell other products including Yeti and Pelican coolers and pre-packaged chips and beef jerky.

"It's a really unique store," Hutchens said. "We blare Texas country music all day, every day. We're very welcoming to our customers. It's a very fun, exciting atmosphere."