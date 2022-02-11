Candidate for Precinct 2 commissioner: Jeff Hoskinson

Brownwood Bulletin

The following questions were submitted by the Bulletin to the candidates for Brown County commissioner in precincts 2 and 4 in the March 1 Republican Party Primary elections. These are Precinct 2 challenger Jeff Hoskinson's responses.

Please give a summary of your background and bio.

I've been in business for 35 years in Brown County doing dirt work and paving.

Please state your reason for seeking office, or if you are incumbent, why you are seeking re-election.

Precinct 2 is growing at a fast pace and I think with my business experience I will be an asset to my precinct

Please state why you believe you are most qualified for the office.

I have 30 plus years at making Business decisions in a very conservative manner

Please state your goals if elected or re-elected, and if you are an incumbent, include your most important accomplishments

I have lots of experience in doing road construction.,

Please state what you believe are the most pressing issues for the county.

Leadership.

Please state your views of granting tax breaks to wind or solar energy.

If anyone deserves a tax break it’s the taxpayers of Brown County I am totally against wind and solar energy tax abatement