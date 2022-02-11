JP candidates speak at Republican candidates forum

Candidates in the justice of the peace races in precincts 3 and 4 and county commissioners races in precincts 2 and 4 gave their views and answered questions at the Tuesday night forum sponsored by the Brown County Republican Party.

The candidates are running in the March 1 Republican Party primary elections.

Precinct 3 justice of the peace

Incumbent Bryan Allen faces challenger Bryan Edwards.

Thompson, who began a law enforcement career in 1991, was elected justice of the peace in 2006. "I take pride in my job and try to treat people equally," Thompson said. "I'm dependable.

"I feel like I'm the most experienced for this job. I feel like ai do a good job."

Answering questions from forum moderator James R. Williams, Thompson said a law enforcement or law background "does help with the job. If you've been in law enforcement, you know the laws."

Thompson concluded saying "I just feel experience is the most important thing for the job. My career's been here serving Brown County.

Edwards, a therapist, said he previously worked as an oilfield geologist before believing God called him into the field of counseling. Edwards said he also has worked in criminal justice.

"Everybody needs hope," Edwards said. "Everyone needs to know that today is a new day to start over. I want to be part of this community and make a difference and make it what America used to be."

Edwards said he believes his experience in previous jobs has prepared him to be justice of the peace.

Edwards concluded saying he brings "a fresh approach."

Precinct 4 justice of the peace

Incumbent Ted Perez faces challengers Rusty Howell, H.Q. Thomas and Andre Smoot.

Howell, an Air Force veteran and business owner, said he decided to run for office after being distressed at the "political banter" on television. Howell said he believed "something needs to change" and believed God called him to "do something about it." Howell said he believed people's constitutional rights were being violated.

"I couldn't stand by and watch our country fall apart," Howell said, adding he brings "a heart and a passion for 'we the people.'"

Howell said he's spent his working life communicating with people and that's helped prepare him to serve as JP. Howell said he brings "a fresh perspective about what's right for the people."

Perez was appointed by. commissioners from a field of five in June to fill the unexpired term of Jim Cavanaugh, who retired. Perez, a law enforcement veteran, said he's been in public service for more than 45 years.

Perez said his law enforcement background and the experience he's gained while serving as JP make him "the best choice."

Smoot, a patrol sergeant with the sheriff's office, said said he "got the bug" for law enforcement because his father is a retired state trooper.

Smoot said he's won several awards in his law enforcement career and has worked "hand-in-hand" with JPs. He said he has been described as being diligent,

Smoot said he's been looking for another way to serve the community and believes serving as JP "is the best way that I can do that."

Smoot said he's been known for being diligent at his job and it was said about him that composure and professionalism under pressure was recognized by the Texas Senate

Thomas, a law enforcement veteran who previously worked in the oilfield, said he went into law enforcement with "a heart for helping people."

Thomas said he retired from the Brownwood Police Department "but I miss it." He said serving as JP would be a way to go back to helping people.

"I believe I am the best qualified," Thomas said, adding that he has more than 5,800 training hours and 2,800 higher eduction hours.