Candidate: Precinct 4 justice of the peace challenger Andre Smoot

Brownwood Bulletin

The following questions were submitted by the Bulletin to the candidates for Brown County justice of the peace in precincts 3 and 4 in the March 1 Republican Party Primary elections. These are Precinct 4 challenger Andre Smoot's responses.

Please give a summary of your background and bio.

I HAVE LIVED IN THE COMMUNITY OF PRECINCT 4, FOR 16 YEARS. I’VE BEEN MARRIED TO MARTHA SMOOT FOR 15 YEARS WHO IS IN THE CRIMINAL JUSTICE FIELD AS A PROBATION OFFICER. WE HAVE TWIN BOYS WHO ARE 5 YEARS OLD AND A DAUGHTER WHO IS 4 YEARS OLD. I HAVE BEEN PART OF THE LOCAL GOVERNMENT OF BROWN COUNTY SERVING IN LAW ENFORCEMENT SINCE 2008. I’VE HAD THE OPPORTUNITY TO WORK AS A JAILER AND SERGEANT IN THE JAIL FOR THE BROWN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE. I ATTENDED THE POLICE ACADEMY IN BROWNWOOD AND HAVE SERVED THE COMMUNITIES OF BROWN COUNTY AS A PEACE OFFICER INCLUDING THE BANGS POLICE DEPARTMENT, EARLY POLICE DEPARTMENT AND BROWN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE. DURING THAT TIME I HAVE EARNED SEVERAL COMMENDATIONS, OFFICER OF THE YEAR, A LIFE SAVING AWARD, PUBLIC SERVANT OF THE YEAR AWARD AND I’M NOW A PATROL SERGEANT FOR THE BROWN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE. I HOLD AN ADVANCED PEACE OFFICER’S CERTIFICATION, I’M A CERTIFIED INSTRUCTOR WITH THE TEXAS COMMISSION ON LAW ENFORCEMENT, A CERTIFIED FIELD TRAINING OFFICER AND A MEMBER OF THE BROWN COUNTY (SWAT) SPECIAL WEAPONS AND TACTIC’S TEAM.

Please state your reason for seeking office, or if you are incumbent, why you are seeking re-election.

THROUGHOUT MY CAREER IN BROWN COUNTY, I HAVE HELD A REPUTATION AS BEING VERY DILIGENT IN MY WORK, NOT JUST HERE TO DRAW A PAYCHECK BUT ALWAYS SEARCHING FOR THE CRIMINAL ELEMENT. I’VE ALSO BEEN KNOWN TO HAVE A WILLINGNESS TO LOOK FURTHER BEYOND THE SITUATION I’M DEALING WITH. I HAVE EARNED MULTIPLE AWARDS AND COMMENDATIONS IN THE 14 YEARS OF LAW ENFORCEMENT SERVICE I HAVE PROVIDED TO THE COMMUNITY OF BROWN COUNTY. I WOULD LIKE TO SERVE MY COMMUNITY AS A JUSTICE OF THE PEACE DUE TO HAVING A STRONG KNOWLEDGE OF WHAT THE POSITION INTEL'S AND MY EXPERIENCE WORKING HAND AND HAND WITH JUSTICE’S OF THE PEACE THROUGHOUT MY CAREER.

Please state why you believe you are most qualified for the office.

THE WORLD OF CRIMINAL JUSTICE AND CITIZENS ARE CHANGING DAILY. LAW ENFORCEMENT IS DIFFERENT NOW, THEN WHEN I STARTED MY CAREER IN LAW ENFORCEMENT, 14 YEARS AGO. I FEEL I HAVE ADAPTED TO THAT THROUGH THE YEARS. I AM CURRENTLY ACTIVE IN THE LAW ENFORCEMENT FIELD AS MY RECORD WILL REFLECT. I BELIEVE VOTERS WILL APPRECIATE THE FACT THAT I HAVE SET GOALS TO FURTHER MY PUBLIC SERVICE TO PRECINCT 4 AND BROWN COUNTY WITHOUT HAVING TO WAIT UNTIL I RETIRE. I HAVE ACCUMULATED OVER 2,500 HOURS OF LAW ENFORCEMENT CONTINUING EDUCATIONAL HOURS IN THE 14 YEARS OF SERVICE I HAVE THUS FAR. I FEEL IT’S NOT ABOUT WHO HAS MORE TRAINING OR MORE YEARS OF SERVICE BUT WHO WOULD BE A BETTER PUBLIC SERVANT TO THE COMMUNITY OF PRECINCT 4 AND BROWN COUNTY. I FEEL I AM MOST QUALIFIED FOR JUSTICE OF THE PEACE # 4, DUE TO MY EARNED AWARDS AND COMMENDATIONS THROUGHOUT MY 14 YEARS OF SERVICE.

Please state your goals if elected or re-elected, and if you are an incumbent, include your most important accomplishments.

ONE SITUATION JUSTICES OF THE PEACE DEAL WITH IS ENVIRONMENTAL ISSUES. I WOULD WORK IN CONJUNCTION WITH THE ENVIRONMENTAL DIVISION AT THE BROWN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE. IF PROVIDED THE OPPORTUNITY TO BE THE JUSTICE OF THE PEACE FOR PRECINCT 4, I WOULD LIKE TO STAY CURRENT WITH CASES IN THAT DIVISION WHICH DEAL WITH PROPERTY ABATEMENT/ABANDONED PROPERTY COMPLAINTS. THOUGH I DIDN’T GET INTO LAW ENFORCEMENT FOR THE MONEY OR FOR FAME, THE GREATEST ACCOMPLISHMENT IS BEING RECOGNIZED FOR MY OUTSTANDING WORK ETHIC AND TAKING WHAT I’VE LEARNED IN MY SCHOOLING AND APPLYING THAT IN THE FIELD. MY GREATEST ACCOMPLISHMENT IN MY PERSONAL LIFE ARE MY WIFE AND THREE CHILDREN. THEY ARE THE REASON FOR EVERY PROFESSIONAL DECISION I HAVE MADE. I STRIVE TO BE A STRONG MORAL EXAMPLE TO MY CHILDREN.