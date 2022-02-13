Candidate: Precinct 4 justice of the peace challenger Rusty Howell

Brownwood Bulletin

The following questions were submitted by the Bulletin to the candidates for Brown County justice of the peace in precincts 3 and 4 in the March 1 Republican Party Primary elections. These are Precinct 4 challenger Rusty Howell's responses.

Please give a summary of your background and bio.

I spent my school days in Plains TX and graduated from Levelland High School. After a year of college, I enlisted in the United States Air Force where I proudly served our country for 10 years.

I have a BS in Engineering from Wayland Baptist University.

I spent my early work career as a Network Engineer for Sprint and then a Data Sales Manager.

I found a love for helping startup companies leverage technology to bring their new ideas of products and services to market.

On Nov 5th, 1989 I gave my heart to Jesus and my life has never been the same. I found a love for country and people that I never knew I had. A few years later God blessed me with my amazing wife who gave us 4 incredible children. Katie, Stefanie, Dustin and Natalie. Our family spent 20 plus years in Washington State and we saw firsthand the level of unbridled State Government overreach and corruption destroy communities, businesses and lives. We knew we had to get out from under that tyrannical, excessive overreaching government.

So we moved to Bangs, TX seven months before COVID hit our nation and I watched as the whole nation struggled to find truth, peace and understanding. Mass information and fear hit every community. And it still feels like we are struggling as a nation and to some extent as a unified community.

I believe God has His hands on Brown county and its citizens. Everything in me says the best is yet to come for our community.

Please state your reason for seeking office, or if you are incumbent, why you are seeking re-election.

Through this pandemic, I witnessed our Constitutional rights, our Medical Rights and our Civil rights being taken away from us. Stolen without a fight under the false pretense of national safety.

My heart broke and I cried out to God that someone has to do something. I felt a calling to be a part of the solution and not the problem.

In Jeremiah 2:7-8 God said the WE (We the People, His kids) have defiled this land, flowing with milk and honey. How did we defile this land? By four very specific things:

1. We listened to priest that didn’t ask “Where is the Lord”

2. We placed Judges over us that don’t even know the Lord

3. We elected Leaders that have transgressed against the Lord

4. We have listen to Profits who prophesy of Baal

This Election is all about Leadership and not Politics. We must bring God back into our communities, our counties, our States and our Nation.

Please state why you believe you are most qualified for the office.

I don’t want or need a job, this is a calling to help serve and protect the citizens of Brown County. To do what is best for “We the People”.

My years of Leadership training from 10 years of Military service, my ability to quickly assess complex and difficult situation and quickly evaluate and decide on the best solution makes me qualified to judge disputes and cases compassionately and fairly in Brown County.

Please state your goals if elected or re-elected, and if you are an incumbent, include your most important accomplishments.

Ensure Voter Integrity – without doing this first, we might as well throw in the towel. If we secure our voting process at the county level, we can be sure that our State and Federal elections reflect the heart of the people.

Ensure Healthy Options for healthcare is available to all county citizens. There is a massive amount of information around COVID and the pandemic. Finding out what is best for Brown county seems to be a bit elusive or at best one-sided. I believe our local healthcare professionals have the ability to provide the best care and protocols to our citizens rather than trust FDA and NIH to deliver care. We need to bring compassionate, effective healthcare back to the people of Brown County.

Evaluate how effective our County is being run. Are there things that we can streamline, improve on or make more effective? Can we reduce our spending without compromising on high quality of service to the people?