Candidate: Precinct 4 justice of the peace incumbent Ted Perez

Brownwood Bulletin

The following questions were submitted by the Bulletin to the candidates for Brown County justice of the peace in precincts 3 and 4 in the March 1 Republican Party Primary elections. These are Precinct 4 incumbent Ted Perez's responses.

Please give a summary of your background and bio.

I am Judge Teodoro (Ted) Perez, I am the incumbent Justice of the Peace for Precinct 4. I was selected from a field of 5 applicants by the Brown County Commissioner’s Court as the Best Qualified candidate to replace Judge Jim Cavanaugh when he retired at the end of June 2021. I will have been a Judge for 1 year and 6 months at the end of his term in Dec.2022. I was sworn into office in June, I have presided and ruled over numerous civil debts, small claims, evictions cases, inquests, signed several arrest warrant applications and have magistrated numerous arrestees at the Brown County Jail.

I have been in public service for over 45 years. I started my public service career as a police officer with the Lubbock Police Department in 1975. After serving with the police department for 31 years and achieving the rank of Police Sergeant. I retired in August of 2006. My wife and I returned to Brownwood in September of 2006 and have lived in Precinct 4 since then.

I had lived in Brownwood in 1975 and always wanted to return after retiring from the Lubbock Police Department. Our oldest son was born here in Brownwood.

During my time with the Lubbock Police Department, I have been assigned to the Patrol Division as a Patrol Officer, Field Training Officer and Patrol Sergeant. Administration Division as Crime Prevention Supervisor and Internal affairs Supervisor. I was also the LPD Honor Guard Commander for 7 years. I have served as a reserve officer for Brownwood Police Department and have been a Deputy for Brown County serving with Courthouse Security. I have over 2700 hours training and have attended 2 judge schools, I am scheduled to attend a 3rd school at the end of March, to enable me to properly perform the duties of a Justice of the Peace effectively and fairly.

I graduated high school from Frenship High School in Wolfforth and attended Texas Tech for 3 semesters before beginning my Public Service Career. My wife Charlene is a retired LVN, having worked at Covenant Hospital in Lubbock, Brownwood Regional Medical Center and Coleman County Medical Center.

My wife and I attend Bangs Church of Christ.

I am a Past Master at Mackenzie Lodge #1327 in Lubbock.

My wife and I sang with the Heartland Harmonizers Barbershop Club in Brownwood and the surrounding area.

My wife currently plays clarinet with the New Horizons Band at HPU.

We have 4 adult children, 13 grand children and 6 great grandchildren.

Please state your reason for seeking office, or if you are incumbent, why you are seeking re-election.

My reason for seeking this position is to continue the work that Judge Jim Cavanaugh and the Brown County Commissioner’s Court entrusted in me to perform. I hope that I can continue in this important work.

Please state why you believe you are most qualified for the office.

It is my belief that my training as a Police officer, Patrol Sergeant, Administrative Sergeant in the Crime Prevention Unit, Internal Affairs, being Bi-Lingual in Spanish, along with my 7 months as the Justice of the Peace for Precinct 4, Qualify me as the Best Choice to be the Elected Judge for Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace.

Please state your goals if elected or re-elected, and if you are an incumbent, include your most important accomplishments.

My Goal is to continue to serve you, the Citizens of Precinct 4 as your Elected Justice of the Peace and I ask for your support and vote in the March 1st. Republican Primary Election. My promise to you is to continue to serve you as an Effective and Fair Justice of the Peace. I