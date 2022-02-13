Candidate: Precinct 3 justice of the peace incumbent Bryan Thompson

Brownwood Bulletin

The following questions were submitted by the Bulletin to the candidates for Brown County justice of the peace in precincts 3 and 4 in the March 1 Republican Party Primary elections. These are Precinct 3 incumbent Bryan Thompson's responses.

Please give a summary of your background and bio.

I have 15 years of Full-Time Law Enforcement experience which includes:

*Bell County Sheriff Department Jailer

*Brown County Sheriff Department

Jailer

Patrolman

Criminal Investigation Division Sergeant

Courthouse Bailiff for Brown County Courts

*I graduated Valedictorian of my class at Tarleton State University Police Academy while working as a jailer for Brown County.

*I have been involved in thousands of investigations while serving the citizens of Brown County

*I have investigated felony and misdemeanor crimes that include: murder, drug trafficking, aggravated sexual assaults, aggravated assaults, injury to a child, forgeries, child abuse cases, burglary of habitations & buildings, thefts, criminal mischief, etc.

*While serving Brown County, I have also investigated civil disputes, such as child custody disputes, landlord-tenant disputes, breach of contract disputes, etc.

I have worked with numerous law enforcement agencies during my career, which includes but are not limited to:

* FBI

* DEA

*ATF

* Texas Department of Public Safety

Texas Rangers

Special Crimes Unit

State Troopers

*All Brown County Law Enforcement Agencies

*Surrounding counties sheriff offices and police departments

*I served as a member of Brown County Sheriff Department SWAT Team

*I am a certified mental health officer and continue to work in that field

COMMUNITY INVOLVEMENT IN BROWN COUNTY

*Member of Early Church of Christ for over 25 years

*I coached the youth of Brown County for 15 years and served as a commissioner with the Early Girls Softball Association

*I served as a volunteer at the Brown County Youth Fair, Brown County Rodeo & served on the Brown County Youth Fair Board of Directors.

*I have lived in Brown County for over 39 years. I am married to Loretta Thompson and together we have 5 married children: Tresta, Kynzi, Sydni, Wytni & Jaryn, and 9 grandchildren.

Over the last 15 years, as serving as Justice of the Peace, Precinct 3, here are some of the duties I’ve performed and that my prior experience had prepared me to perform:

*Inquest-Perform Death Investigations

*Order Autopsies

*In Custody Magistrate

*Emergency Commitment Orders

*Felony Warrants

*Search Warrants

* Class C Warrants

*Emergency Protection Orders

*Civil Case Docket

*Landlord-Tenant Disputes (Evictions)

*Parent Contributing

*Traffic & Non-Traffic Misdemeanors

*Occupational Drivers License Hearings

*DPS License Suspension Hearings *You can count on my commitment to fairness and justice. Immediately after taking office, I lowered fines in Precinct 3 to match the fines in other precincts. I did not feel it was appropriate to be fined more in one part of Brown County than you would be fined in others. If given the opportunity, I will continue to serve you with a focus on treating every person who comes into my court with dignity and respect.

*We need experienced leadership as our Justice of the Peace. My record serving the citizens of Brown County speaks for itself.

It’s been an honor to serve you as Justice of the Peace, Precinct 3 for the last 15 years and I look forward to the opportunity to continue my service.

Please state your reason for seeking office, or if you are incumbent, why you are seeking re-election.

It has been my honor serving the citizens of Brown County and Precinct 3 as Justice of the Peace. I want to continue to serve, to ensure fairness and equality to the citizens.

Please state why you believe you are most qualified for the office.

I feel my experience in law enforcement for over 15 years and my tenor as Justice of the Peace since 2007 helps make me the most qualified candidate for this position.

Please state your goals if elected or re-elected and if you are an incumbent.

My goal, if re-elected as Justice of the Peace Precinct 3 is to continue to help the Justice of the Peace Office and the position of Justice of the Peace remain fair and equal for all. One of my first accomplishments, after being elected was to lower fines in Precinct 3 to match the fines in other precincts. I did not feel it was appropriate to be fined more in one part of Brown County than you would be fined in others.

If given the opportunity, I will continue to serve you with a focus on treating every person who comes into my court with dignity and respect. I appreciate your continued support and I ask for your vote.