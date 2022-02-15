Commissioners learn of plumbing, structural issues at juvenile facility

The Ray West Juvenile Justice Center has plumbing and structural issues, Brown County Commissioners Court members were told Monday.

Commissioners heard a presentation from Tarino Russell, program director at Rite of Passage, which operates The Oaks Academy at the juvenile justice center. Commissioners took no action, saying they want to the contract and insurance requirements.

Russell said he has received estimates of $34,000 to address a deficient plumbing line and $3,500 for a structural inspection. There are hallway cracks that are not merely cosmetic issues, Russell told commissioners.

In other business Monday, commissioners approved a request for the installation of new computers for patrol vehicles in the sheriff's office. The cost of the computers — which will be mobile tablet PCs — and related equipment including docks is $25,325.

The computers currently in patrol vehicles are "on their las legs," commissioners were told.

The new computers will be funded from the equipment budget.

Brown County Commissioners met Monday morning, February 14. County Judge Paul Lilly presided and all commissioners were present along with the County Clerk, County Attorney and County Auditor.

Additionally, commissioners:

• Agreed to leave the burn ban in place.

• Approved a request by Sheriff Vance Hill to declare old dilapidated equipment including equipment and jail kitchen appliances as surplus and dispose of the items.