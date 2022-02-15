Stars of Texas announces People's, Students' Choice winners

Special to the Bulletin

Voting for the People’s Choice and Students’ Choice awards from the Stars of Texas Juried Art Exhibit has officially ended. Hundreds of votes were tallied to reveal the winners. The 2022 People’s Choice award winner is “Wear it Like Wings” by Julie Simer. The 2022 Students’ Choice award winner is “Hitchin’ a Ride to Mama” by Mary Brooks. Both pieces have generated significant interest and are often discussed by visitors to the exhibit.

The Stars of Texas Juried Art Exhibit is open to the public February 6-19 at the Depot Civic Center with the following schedule: from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays, and 1 to 4 p.m. on Sundays. There is no admission fee to view the exhibit and the art is for sale. Art demonstrations are scheduled from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays, during the two weeks of the exhibit and are open to the public with no charge to attend.

The 2022 Stars of Texas Juried Art Exhibit would not be possible without the generous support from Visit Brownwood and the City of Brownwood, TexasBank, The Beadel Family Foundation, United Supermarket, Teddy's Brewhaus, Ann Jones Real Estate, Chick-fil-a of Brownwood, Kohler, Dr. Stephen Kelly, Wendlee Broadcasting, Citizens National Bank, Texas Clean, The Arts Council of Brownwood, Scott Coers Photo and Video, Petal Patch, and the Women's Club of Brownwood.