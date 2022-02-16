Brown County judge candidate: Shane Britton

Brownwood Bulletin

The following questions were submitted by the Bulletin to the candidates for Brown County judge in the March 1 Republican Party Primary elections. These are challenger Shane Britton's responses.

Please give a summary of your background and bio.

I graduated from Abilene Christian University with a business degree and worked for 4 years at North Texas State Hospital as the Director of Human Resources. I then attended and graduated from Texas A&M School of Law. Paige and I made Brownwood our permanent home in 1997 and for the last 21 years I have served Brown County as County Attorney.

Additionally, I have been active in the local community. I was the co-founder of the Heart of Texas Children’s Advocacy Center, currently serve on the Board of Trustees for the Center for Life Resources and the Texas Council of Community MHMR Centers, and formerly served on the Board for Cherokee Children’s Home. Participated in the total re-write of the Texas Mental Code, which is the laws governing the mental commitments of persons in Texas.

However, the accomplishment I am proudest of is my three daughters. They are all three bright, driven, independent thinking, lovers of the Lord. Brooklyn teaches AP History and Psychology at Brownwood High School, Chandler is a sophomore at Howard Payne University and Berkeley is a senior at Brownwood High School. I try to live each day remembering the words of Christ in Luke 12, to whom much is given, much is required.

Please state your reason for seeking office, or if you are incumbent, why you are seeking re-election.

I love Brown County. Paige and I have enjoyed living here the last 25 years. All three of our daughters were born here. I want Brown County to reach its potential of being the shining star in the northern Hill Country. We are seeing tremendous economic indicators, record numbers of housing starts and home sales, and new energy and vibrance downtown. With any growth comes challenges and I want to be part of the solution rather than the problem. Brown County has been good to me and my family and I owe it to her to tirelessly work to leave it better than I found it.

Please state why you believe you are most qualified for the office.

I am uniquely qualified to be County Judge. With the exception of Lee Haney and Ray West, both former County Judges, there is no one in Brown County who has spent more time in the County Court. I have personally prosecuted over 10,000 misdemeanor cases, over 1,000 CPS cases and Juvenile cases, countless Protective Orders for victims of domestic violence and represented the State of Texas in over 50 appeals to higher courts, including the Texas Supreme Court.

I have been working in the County Court and have been advising the County Judge and the Commissioner’s Court on legal issues for 25 years. Among the four candidates running, I am the only one with a law license who can perform all of the duties of County Judge.

Please state your goals if elected or re-elected, and if you are an incumbent, include your most important accomplishments.

I will immediately re-open the County Court. Brown County is nearing a crisis in our court system. Cases are backing up. Without the County Court hearing cases, everybody suffers. The County Judge is paid a salary to hear misdemeanors, juveniles, probates, guardianship and civil cases. Would any private business owner ever hire an employee who couldn’t do the job? NO. Then why would we elect a judge who isn’t qualified to preside over their own court. We absolutely have to re-open the County Court.

I will also tackle the out of control spending, prioritize the budget items that need to be addressed and control the increase in revenue from property taxes. There should NEVER be a need to increase property tax revenue by $1,000,000 at the same time you are receiving $10,000,000 from the federal government.

Finally, I will re-establish a working relationship with the Cities of Brownwood, Early, Bangs, the Brown County Water Improvement District, all of our rural water districts, our elected officials in Austin and Washington and restore the image of Brown County as a professional, competent and progressive county that is open to growth.

What do you believe are the most pressing issues for the county?

Re-Opening the County Court. The County Judge is a judicial position with administrative responsibilities. The Brown Court Judge is subject to the Texas Commission to Judicial Conduct. On the day Judge Lilly took office there were 650 misdemeanor cases pending. There are now over 1,000. Almost immediately after taking office, Judge Lilly closed the County Court to all misdemeanor cases, all juvenile cases, and all contested probate matters. Someone had to do the work, so Judge Moss started hearing those cases. Judge Moss, and his administrator, have done an incredible job trying to handle his work and Judge Lilly’s work. They are doing the work of two courts. This is absolutely unsustainable. The County Court at Law is the designated Family Court for Brown County. It is now taking parties MONTHS to get a hearing before the judge when before it only took days. This is because Judge Moss is having to do all of Judge Lilly’s work. If you are a parent in a family law case and you can’t see your children until after you go to court, waiting 3 months instead of 3 days is HORRIBLE and your children suffer. And the fault for that delay falls squarely on Judge Lilly and his inability to hear the cases in his court. It has been suggested that if there is a County Judge who is not qualified to hear cases, we could just get other attorneys in the courthouse to hear those cases. First, that is the job of the Court Judge. That is what the County Judge is paid to do. Why would we pay local attorneys to do what the County Judge is paid to do? Would the money paid to those attorneys come from the salary of the County Judge? If a non-attorney is elected County Judge, Brown County may be forced to open another Court at Law to handle these cases. A new Court at Law costs Brown County $600,000 a year. Is it really prudent to pay $600,000 a year for a new court when you can elect a qualified person who can do it for the salary they are already being paid.