February is romance time — especially for skunks

February is known for Valentine’s Day. According to Texas Parks and Wildlife officials, February is also the prime month for breeding season for skunks in Texas. The most common species of skunk in our part of the state is the striped skunk. They have two white stripes on their backs that join in the neck region. They have five toes on each foot. Striped skunks construct their homes wherever a convenient place is found. Striped skunks are gregarious, living in families from the time the young are old enough to walk until they are able to fend for themselves.

Their breeding season is usually February through March. They have a gestation period of 62-75 days. Most young skunks are born in May. On average, five young are born per litter. Young striped skunks’ eyes and ears open after about 30 days, at which time they are able to musk (spray). They are weaned at 8-10 weeks of age. Once the babies are able to leave their dens they follow their mother about. Dispersal of family units take place usually in Autumn.

Striped skunks are omnivorous. Insects constitute over ½ of their diet. They will eat nesting birds’ eggs, field mice, young rabbits, and small reptiles. Skunks have few natural enemies. Most predators are repulsed by the odor of their musk. Skunks have musk glands located at the base of their tail. A skunk has voluntary control over the glands and can control the direction in which the musk is discharged. According to Extension Wildlife Specialists, the glands only contain about one tablespoon of musk at a time. Striped skunks are highly susceptible to being struck by vehicles. Individuals seldom live more than 2 years in the wild. Skunks are highly susceptible to rabies. According to Texas Department of Health records skunks accounted for 52% of confirmed rabid animals from 1956-2002. This susceptibility to the rabies virus serves to keep populations under control. Other species of skunks found in Texas are spotted, hooded, and hog-nosed skunks.

Re-register Texas cattle brands, marks, tattoos by Feb. 28

The deadline to re-register Texas livestock and equine brands, marks and tattoos is fast approaching. Brand owners have until Feb. 28 to complete the re-registration process.

“Even if the brand has been in your family for generations, it must be re-registered,” Tracy Tomascik, TFB associate director of Commodity and Regulatory Activities, said. “It’s important to take care of this re-registration process prior to Feb. 28. The registration is good for 10 years and will expire Aug. 30, 2031.”

Any previously recorded brands, marks and tattoos that have not been re-registered by the deadline will be considered unclaimed and eligible for registration by another.

Brands are registered through the county clerk’s office. Some offices are participating in an online re-registration program. It is best to contact the county clerk to see if the county is participating.

Brand applications and renewals require a drawing of the brand that notes the location on the animal.

“The brand location is just as important as the brand,” Tomascik said. “The same brand can be registered in the same county, but only if the location on the animal is different. That’s why including the right location on the application is extremely important.”

Although Texas does not have a statewide brand registry database, the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers (TSCRA) keeps a centralized database for the association’s law enforcement purposes.

TSCRA Special Rangers investigate thefts of cattle and horses, among other items. They also inspect livestock to determine ownership and prevent theft after a natural disaster. They help determine the ownership of stray livestock, too.

Brands may be transferred, but this requires a notarized affidavit signed by the current brand holder that relinquishes the title of the brand to the transferee. Brand transfers must be sent to TSCRA.

If the owner passes away and the heir wants to register the brand, the heir must provide proof of will or family agreement along with the death certificate.

It is not mandatory to brand livestock or horses in Texas. However, if livestock are branded, it is mandatory to register the brand with the county clerk. Failure to do so is considered a misdemeanor and is punishable by a fine up to $500.

Pursuant to the Texas Agricultural Code 144.041, all brands, marks and tattoos expired Aug. 30, 2021.

For more details, view these frequently asked questions or call 1-800-242-7820 to speak with the TSCRA Brand and Inspection Department.