HPU School of Nursing to host open house Feb. 21

Special to the Bulletin

Howard Payne University’s School of Nursing will host an open house Monday, February 21 from 1-4 p.m.

The event will give members of the community an opportunity to tour the School of Nursing’s new location on campus and view nursing equipment and labs. Dr. Cory Hines, HPU president, will welcome guests to the event at 1:30 p.m.

“We’re looking forward to meeting individuals from our community and sharing all that God is doing in and through the nursing program,” said Dr. Nina Ouimette, dean of the School of Nursing.

Prospective new students and families will also be on campus for a Yellow Jacket Preview, hosted by the Office of Admissions, and will have the opportunity to visit the School of Nursing’s Open House while on campus.

The School of Nursing is located in the Thompson Academic Complex, 1005 Clark St. in Brownwood. Those wishing to attend can R.S.V.P. online at www.hputx.edu/openhouse or contact Melissa Sanderson, administrative assistant to the School of Nursing, at 325-649-8182 or msanderson@hputx.edu.