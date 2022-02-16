Police: Minibike rider arrested after slow-speed pursuit

Brownwood police released detail on a slow-speed pursuit of two minibike motorcycles early Wednesday morning.

A Brownwood man, Jonothon Reed Lopez, 26, was arrested on a charge of evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, police said.

According to an email from Assistant Police Chief James Fuller:

At 1245 a.m. Wednesday, officer James Holdar observed two minibike motorcycles traveling in an unsafe manner in the area of Chestnut and Hendricks. Both riders were able to elude Holdar by riding the minibikes into a wooded area.

At 1:30 a.m. the minibikes were observed being ridden southbound in the 900 block of Austin Avenue. The minibikes were traveling on the sidewalk and in the roadway.

Officer Jayme Bowman attempted a traffic stop but the riders again began eluding officers. In the area of Ave D and Austin Ave, the minibike riders separated, with one traveling westbound on Ave D.

Bowman continued the pursuit on Ave D and traveled in the residential area between Ave D and Brady Ave along First Street. Eventually the rider lost control at the intersection of Ave A and Second Street. The rider was able to elude officers on foot from there.

Bowman was with that minibike, Cpl, Noe Acosta located the second minibike at First and Avenue B. This rider continued to try to elude officers until he came to a stop in the 1000 block of Brady. At that time, 26-year-old Jonothon Reed Lopez of Brownwood was taken into custody. Lopez explained to officers that he was simply out wanting to have a little fun.

Lopez was arrested and transported to the Brown County Jail where he was charged with evading arrest/detention with a vehicle.