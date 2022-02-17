May High School students' short film plays well at UIL

MAY — Using an iPhone with a single external microphone, students in May High School's digital design and media production class made a short film that had a good run in recent UIL competition.

The students' film, "Deathless," beat out films from larger schools — which had exotic equipment the May students did not have — to finish in the top 15 in the state. "Deathless" advanced to UIL semifinals before bowing out.

The class, in its first year at May High School, is taught by Nicole Mitchell.

"They’re the only 1A group to advance past the first round and made it to top 15 in the state for 1-4A schools," Mitchell said.

The black-and-white film is just under 7 minutes long. Senior Brian Kunkel, who wrote much of the script, explained that the film depicts a dystopian society, set in the Cold War in the early 1960s, in which scientists have created a drug that gives immortality. The drug is given via a shot in the arm.

The short, taut film touches on themes including nuclear war and genocide, as only certain people are chosen to receive the immortality shot.

Several of the students and May High School's band director, Brian Flenniken, appear in the film.

Credits at the end of the film, which was made over a three-month period in and around May High School, show Kunkel as the writer, director and editor.

Making the film involved 13 students.

In the May High School auditorium on a recent morning, Mitchell and her students described the process and how the project impacted them.

“We filmed it on my iPhone," Mitchell said. "They wrote the script and they acted it out, and it took many, many, many takes."

Junior Brayden Ireland said, “A lot of us were involved in several different aspects of production. For example I came on as cinematographer and ended up as assistant director."

While filming some of the scenes, students used a Dutch angle, which is described as a canted or oblique angle to create a disorienting or uneasy feeling in a scene. "The judges did comment and liked it," Mitchell said.

She said her students "did a lot of experimenting with angles and research, but a lot of stuff was just decided on the fly."

Kunkel, a football payer who wrote much of the script on the way home from a game, said the filming included some improvisation which was actually better than what was in the script.

Mitchell and the students said working on the project brought them closer as friends. "We've all gotten a lot closer," Mitchell said. "Just seeing friendships formed through this has been amazing."

Ireland said, "At the very least, it’s memories."

Addressing Kunkel, he said, "I didn’t even know you at the beginning of this, and we’re friends now.”

Ireland continued, “it sets up career opportunities in the future. I’ve been wanting to be a photographer for years.That’s what I want to do, and this helps with camera angles and camera work and editing and things like that. It teaches a lot of different things to a lot of different people."

Kunkel said working on the film "brought us together. In the end it’s overcoming challenges as a team. It’s good way to include more people and it gives the school more diversity."

Junior Jennifer Jones said working on the film taught her, while trying to come up with ideas, "how to use what you have instead of wanting to go buy something.”

Senior Kamryn McGinn said working on the film benefitted her because she plans to be involved with film as a career.

Mitchell said her students have already started working on ideas and filming for projects next year. She said students are learning animation and also want to make a documentary.

"We’re excited to start for next year and we’re sad that we’re going to not have Brian next year," Mitchell said, noting that the senior will be graduating this year.