Stars of Texas invites artists to compete in annual paint-off

Special to the Bulletin

The Stars of Texas Juried Art Exhibit Paint-Off Competition is scheduled for this Saturday, February 19 at the Depot Civic and Cultural Center.

Two cash prizes of $500 and $250 sponsored by the Arts Council of Brownwood will be awarded to the winners. Work must be completed on site within 6 hours. The public is invited to tour the exhibit and watch painters compete, with no admission fee.

Registration is from 9:30 -10:30 a..m. Saturday.

Entry fee is $20 and non-refundable. A light lunch will be provided.

The paint-off is open to all Texas residents 18 or older.

Cash prizes are $500 for Best Overall Award and $250 for the Award of Excellence.

All 2D media (except photography) is accepted. Tasteful subject matter only. Artists may work from life, plein air, personal photo, or value study.

Participants are required to register and have their painting surface stamped before painting. No unstamped surfaces will be considered. Painting may begin on Saturday after the artist is registered and surface is stamped. The Paint-off will be held in the ballroom of the Depot. Outdoor plein air painters will have designated sites.

Artists may offer their works for sale by silent auction. Bidding will close before judging begins. Artists may set opening bid. A 25 percent fee will be collected on all paintings sold.

All stamped works must be entered for jury at the Depot ballroom by 3:30 p.m. Awards announced at 4 p.m. same day. Work should be displayed unframed on an easel. Artists must supply their easels and keep equipment compact. Art may be picked up at 5 p.m. No early setups will be allowed.

The Stars of Texas Juried Art Exhibit is open to the public February 6-19 at the Depot Civic Center with the following schedule: from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays, and 1 to 4 p.m. on Sundays. There is no admission fee to view the exhibit and the art is for sale.